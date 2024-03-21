The NCAA tournament begins in earnest on Thursday, and the time for previews and posturing is almost over. Rivals gets in one last look ahead today, however, as its experts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan answer questions centered on the greatest tournament in American sports.

1. CARDS ON THE TABLE TIME. WHO’S YOUR NATIONAL TITLE PICK?

Stephon Castle (© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: I picked Kansas before the season. That pick has obviously fallen apart in front of my eyes, so I’ll use this space to take a mulligan and rock with UConn. Is that pick boring? It sure is. As a lifelong contrarian, I detest the fact that I made it, but I just keep coming back to the fact that the Huskies are the deepest, most well-rounded and composed team in the field. The East Region is absurdly difficult, sure, but there simply aren’t many inside-outside combinations that rival what UConn has in big man Donovan Clingan and All-American Tristen Newton. Add in the depth as well as the fact that the Huskies also have one of college hoops’ best long-term pro prospects in guard Stephon Castle, who seems to be getting better by the month, and I just can’t quite talk myself into Tennessee, which I came close to picking. I’ll play the betting favorite here, even if I kinda hate myself for it. Jordan: I knew this question was coming last week and I was all set to pick North Carolina, but after watching t get punked by N.C. State I just can’t in good faith. Now, I feel like the UConn Huskies are primed to pull off the ever-elusive back-to-back scenario. It ranks first in adjusted efficiency margin (32.21) and offensive efficiency (126.6) and sits at No. 11 in defensive efficiency (94.4), so the necessary balance is there. I have real concern for UConn in the Elite Eight against a red hot Iowa State team, but, ultimately, I see the Huskies' balance prevailing there. Expect Dan Hurley to run it back.

*****

2. WHICH INDIVIDUAL PLAYER ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE PLAY IN THIS TOURNAMENT?

Jaedon LeDee (© Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: I’ve long been one of the world’s foremost Keisei Tominaga fans, and you can check my credentials on that. Nebraska’s Japanese-born junior college transfer is as exciting and spirited a player as there is in this field. Not only will Tominaga eat you alive from the perimeter but his genuine happiness and celebrations drive opponents crazy. Nebraska is long overdue for an NCAA Tournament run, seeing as though the Huskers have never won a game in the event, and I can think of nobody better to stand at the center of such a thing. It’s easy to imagine a world where the country throws itself behind the sharp-shooting Tominaga and the Huskers if Fred Hoiberg’s team rattles off a win or two. Jordan: For sure it’s San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee. The 6-foot-9 forward has been one of the most improved players in the country this season, making the seamless transition from rotational player last season to start this season. LeeDee tripled his scoring, going from seven points a game to pumping in 21 points a game this season. He’s big, strong and versatile, and gets to the foul line often. Super productive and built for March.

*****

3. WHICH 12 SEED OR LOWER ARE YOU MOST CONFIDENT WILL WIN ITS FIRST-ROUND GAME?

Will Wade (© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)