With 2022 nearing its conclusion it’s easy to take stock of the year that was in recruiting. We here at the Rivals Roundtable have decided to look ahead instead of back, however. So this week, national analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf take a peek ahead to 2023 and offer some previews and predictions on what the year in recruiting may hold. ***** MORE: Prospects poised to crash 2025 rankings 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 40 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

WHICH UNCOMMITTED PLAYER THAT WILL COMMIT IN THE NEXT YEAR DO YOU SEE AS A LOCK TO A CERTAIN SCHOOL?

“I have a hard time seeing Karter Knox landing anywhere but Kentucky as long as John Calipari is the head coach. Knox seems to trust the staff based on how they developed his older brother, Kevin Knox, into a lottery pick. Knox is incredibly comfortable in Lexington. In fact, it’s sometimes easy to forget he’s not yet committed when you speak to him about the school, based on the way he discusses the program.” – Cassidy “I’ve had a Kansas FutureCast in for 2024 four-star guard David Castillo since June and still feel strongly about that prediction today. I hate throwing around the word 'lock' this early in a recruitment, but I’d definitely consider Kansas to be in a good spot here with teams like Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Oklahoma jockeying for position as well.” — Graf

*****

WHICH UNDERVALUED 2024 OR 2025 PROSPECT DO YOU SEE IMPROVING HIS STOCK DRASTICALLY IN THE YEAR AHEAD?

“I think 2025 Tyler Jackson, who is already building buzz, is about to make even more of a splash and see his offer list explode. He’s already ranked in the top 50 in 2025, however, so while Jackson will definitely move up I’ll make a more off-the-board pick as well. Getting to know the name Will Riley might be wise, as the Canadian import is now in the United States and feels primed for a breakout summer on the grassroots circuit. Right now Riley is unranked, which will change in the coming weeks. He holds offers from Kansas State and NJIT, but that offer list will likely expand quickly in the year ahead as he has the versatility and upside capable of luring a heap of major programs.” – Cassidy “I’m going to go with 2024 stretch forward Kuol Atak out of Texas. He’s long and lanky, and needs strength in the worst way, but man you’ll be hard pressed to find many better shooters in the class than this kid, especially at the forward position. His shot is a little unorthodox and has a slow wind up at times that will need to be sped up at high levels, but it goes in at a high clip. At 6-foot-8, he has the length to shoot over defenders and also rebounds and defends at a solid rate.” — Graf

*****

GIVE US ONE PREDICTION - ANY PREDICTION - FOR THE YEAR AHEAD.

Houston's Marcus Sasser (AP Images)