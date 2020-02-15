This week in the Rivals Roundtable, analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald aren’t beating around the bush. Who needs to keep the faith? Who is deserving of NBA awards and which conference race is most intriguing? MORE: Non-traditional powers winning | Seven reclassification candidates



1. Which program needs to keep the faith in their head coach despite a somewhat down season?

Mike Boynton (AP)

Bossi: I will go with Oklahoma State. Yes, 2020’s No. 1 ranked player Cade Cunningham is on the way next season, but I don’t want this to be about just recruiting. I also know that the Cowboys have struggled this year having won just two Big 12 games heading into the weekend. But, I’m still a believer in head coach Mike Boynton and his ability to build a strong program. He’s a motivator and relationship builder who I feel will ultimately prove any naysayers about his coaching ability wrong. Evans: It has been tough sledding for Oklahoma State. The Pokes kicked off the season with seven straight wins, saw their top player, Isaac Likekele, sidelined due to an illness and ever since, has practically fallen off the cliff. They have shown signs of late in recent weeks, which says they haven’t quite on Boynton. They are not as bad as what their record would indicate, but next year should be much different. If there is going to be a transcendent freshman in 2020-2021 season, it could be Cunningham. He is someone that just finds a way to raise the talent around him, which there should be a good supply of, giving reason for optimism moving ahead in the Big 12. McDonald: I don't think North Carolina or Michigan State fans need to be told to keep the faith in their current head coach, at least I hope not. Even Tennessee fans mostly understand the Vols lost a lot from last year. Florida is the one that jumps out to me because Gators fans were thinking a national title was in play before the season. I'd tell the fine people down in Gainesville to stay the course here. Mike White is a really good coach and he'll figure this out. I can promise you no 6-seed or 7-seed will be happy to see Florida's name pop up on Selection Sunday as their first round match-up and same goes for the 2-seed or 3-seed that would see them right after.

2. Let's talk NBA on All-Star weekend. Who should be MVP, most improved and Rookie of the Year?

Giannis Antetokounmpo (AP)

Bossi: So the MVP is an absolute no brainer to me, it has got to be LeBron James. The King stays the King and what he’s doing at this point in his career is simply ludicrous. The Lakers will never have trouble drawing attention and LeBron has them rolling.

As for most improved player, give me Devonte Graham of the Charlotte Hornets. The former All-American at Kansas was bouncing from the G League to the NBA this time last year and now he’s putting up around 18 points and eight assists per night. Award or not, he’s about to get paid.

Finally, there is Rookie of the Year. Today, it’s Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies award. He’s every bit as capable of a scorer and playmaker as he is freak athlete. But, and this is a big but, if Zion Williamson is able to finish out the rest of the season in the same way he’s started his first 10 games, it will be awfully tough not to give him the award. Evans: I respect the year James is having, the scoring numbers that James Harden is producing and consistency that Luke Doncic has played with but it has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo. Another MVP should be en route to Milwaukee for someone that has improved his shooting numbers while averaging over 30 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Most improved, I will take Graham, someone that has hiked his scoring numbers by over 13 points and overshadowed the free agent signing of Terry Rozier in Charlotte.

Lastly, Morant has my vote for Rookie of the Year, but that could change if Williamson remains healthy for the rest of the season. We have never seen someone so large be so athletic but he is also so efficient and doing it on a nightly basis. If the Pelicans make a run for the eighth seed in the west, it will be because of the tremendous play of Williamson which would then be my vote for such an award. McDonald: Giannis is MVP. That shouldn't even really be debated, although I've been impressed with what LeBron has done with this Lakers team. It's incredible what he's doing 17 years into his career. I'd probably lean towards Brandon Ingram as Most Improved Player, but again Graham has been awesome for the Hornets. Rookie of the Year is another easy one as I'm not sure who you could pick besides Morant. He's become must-see TV.

3. Which conference race is most intriguing?