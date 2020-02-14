The subject of reclassification has become a hot button topic of late, often times becoming an alternative avenue a program takes in completing its roster for the upcoming season. We assess such a group in this week’s Evans Seven regarding who may eventually reclassify into the 2020 class.

The nation’s top prospect in the 2021 class, Kuminga has kept his future plans pretty close to the vest. The thought is that he could make the leap into the 2020 class, but that move would not be expected for several more months. Where he would land remains up for debate. Keep an eye on Auburn, LSU, Nebraska and Texas Tech, where his brother, Joel Ntambwe, currently plays.

Arguably the quickest player in the game, there is no question Lander’s speed will translate to the next level. The question is when that next step will be taken. Talk surrounding him possibly reclassifying picked up earlier this winter and could pick up further in the coming weeks.

There is a fair chance that he makes the move into the 2020 class with his top three potential landing spots being Indiana, Louisville and Michigan. Lander took official visits to all three programs in the fall and while Indiana had garnered most of the talk at one point, Louisville might sit in the best spot right now.

On the fence on reclassifying, the indecisiveness hasn’t stopped Whitt from investigating his various college options in recent weeks. The four-star junior has been one of the more productive Tar Heel State ballplayers in recent memory, which is why NC State invested so much into his early recruitment.

The Wolfpack remain heavily involved, but his commitment will not come easy. Whitt took an official visit to Boston College in the fall and, just last week, visited both Indiana and Nebraska. He will head to Virginia Tech this weekend and could check out Ohio State before the season wraps up. Marquette, Notre Dame and Wake Forest are also involved. Whitt won’t make a reclassification decision until the spring, at the earliest, and a college commitment should be expected around the same time.

There is a very slim chance Cisse makes the move into the 2020 class, but it is an option. Arguably the best shot-blocker in America, Cisse could immediately impact a high-major program from the day that he steps onto campus.

Many had assumed that his move to Lausanne Collegiate School would lead to a commitment to the local Memphis program. While the Tigers are involved, the connection between prospect and program is overblown. Rather, the sweepstakes for Cisse is wide-open. He has already taken an official visit to Florida State, and is a top target for programs such as Georgetown, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky and UConn. If there is a sleeper in all of this, it is LSU. If Cisse does reclassify, the Tigers would be his likeliest landing spot.

Bediako has been rather adamant that he will not reclassify into the 2020 class, but that hasn't stopped the background chatter that such a move could still take place. One of the top stock boosters from the 2021 class this high school season, Bediako is everything one looks for in a low-post prospect. He is skilled, can score with his back to the basket, has great instincts and makes for one of the best shot changers in the lane.

The Canadian standout would not have to complete much further course work to make the leap into the 2020 class, but he has yet to take an official visit and not stepped foot onto a college campus in months. Duke offered Bediako in December and would take him in the fall, if he so chooses. Alabama and Michigan State are also heavily involved.

There was a lot of talk surrounding Anselem and his pending college decision before the turn of the calendar year. Now we sit in the middle of February and Anselem’s recruitment remains open, but there is a strong belief that his commitment is near.

In the fall, the Rivals150 junior took official visits to Arizona, LSU and Nebraska, while others including Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas and Oregon continued to pursue. Anselem is expected to make a decision soon, and LSU looks to be in great shape at this point. Reclassifying into the 2020 class could be in the cards as well, which would place the valued rebounder on the Baton Rouge campus in the fall. Anselem is arguably the most certain junior to reclassify and the only hold-up might be the completion of the necessary coursework.