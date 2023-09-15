Friday is Rivals Roundtable day, and the tradition continues today. This week, analysts Jason Jordan and Rob Cassidy dive into new coaching staffs that have impressed with their recruiting approaches, juniors that might hop aboard the reclassification train and some big visits planned for this weekend.

Which new coaching staff has impressed you most during its first few months on the recruiting trail?

Damon Stoudamire (AP Images)

“Rick Pitino is the obvious choice here, but I feel like going with one of the best college basketball coaches of all time is a bit of a cop-out. That’s while I’ll go with Damon Stoudamire and company at Georgia Tech. Maybe it’s recency bias, but Jaeden Mustaf’s Thursday commitment to the Yellow Jackets was encouraging, to say the least. Beating out schools such as Maryland, Florida State and Indiana is an impressive accomplishment for a first-year head coach with no high-major coaching track record to sell to recruits. It’s especially difficult when you’re marketing a program that has appeared in the NCAA Tournament just once in the last 13 years. There’s obviously still plenty of work to do. Getting Tech back to where fans want to see it is probably a multiyear undertaking, but landing a top 50 prospect before ever coaching a college game is certainly an impressive start.” - Cassidy “I’d say Mike Rhoades at Penn State, more from a standpoint of the impact he and his staff’s aggressive energy is having and how they're helping to keep the Nittany Lions on the minds of elite prospects. So far he’s only actually reeled in Jahvin Carter in the class, but with talented prospects such as Matt Gilhool and others expressing more and more interest behind the legwork of Rhoades, Jamal Brunt, Brent Scott and Jimmy Martelli, an influx of young talent seems imminent.” – Jordan

*****

Which 2025 prospect do you see as a real possibility to reclassify to 2024 before all is said and done?

Jasper Johnson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“There’s a lot of smoke around the possibility of Jasper Johnson landing in the class of 2024. Exactly what effect that will have on his recruitment is unclear, but teams such as Baylor, Cincinnati, Auburn, Kentucky and Kansas are involved to differing extents. Which class Johnson lands in may have a little to do with which school emerges as the leader to land his services, but most of that is speculation at this point. Physically, Johnson seems suited for a reclassification, so such a move shouldn’t hurt the 6-foot-4 guard’s long-term development. Add in the fact that he was one of the summer’s most impactful players and the recipe for a re-class seems to be present.” - Cassidy “I could see someone like Bryson Tiller jumping to 2024, not for any overt reason; I’m just basing it off him being at Overtime in the professional culture and conducting his situation as a business. He’s had a stellar summer and he fits the mold of a pro with his size (6-foot-9) and versatility. A lot about his game translates at the pro level with a logical progression and I'm saying that I know his camp could potentially be throwing that around, even if it’s just in their heads. Again, though, no overt reason.” - Jordan

*****

Which weekend visit do you see as most important?

VJ Edgecombe (adidas)