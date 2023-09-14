This Thursday brings a mail call along with it, as national analyst Rob Cassidy turns to Twitter (aka X) to field questions from around the recruiting world. This week, he explores Kansas State ’s recruiting strategy, Indiana ’s wait for good news and how worried Rutgers should be about losing out on Dylan Harper .

As you well know, there’s some serious smoke between Kansas State and Patrick Ngongba. He’s the program’s priority target, and I think the staff rightfully believes they have a good chance at actually landing him.

I understand how it looks. Standing toe-to-toe with Duke, UConn and Kentucky is imposing, but the fact that the Wildcats are slated to get his final visit on Oct. 27 is cause for optimism. Should that visit actually take place and not get canceled at the 11th hour, as some final visits tend to do, I think Jerome Tang and company have a much greater than 50 percent chance to come out on top. I don't know how to do this kind of research, but I suspect that programs getting the final official visit from a prospect that has already been on campus in the past have a sky-high win rate.

Anyway, Duke has publicly committed to taking fewer high schoolers and already has a pair of freshmen in the fold for 2024, not to mention its pursuit of No. 1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg. I see Kentucky and UConn as the bigger threats, and there’s no telling what happens in Lexington this season. Groans about John Calipari will definitely grow louder if the Wildcats and their No. 1 recruiting class get off to another clunky start. Ngongba is not a lock to Kansas State, Nobody is saying that, but I think the Wildcats have a much better chance than some assume.

As for limiting class size, I’m of the opinion that any hard rule is probably a bad rule.

Every cycle is its own unique beast, and the class of 2024 is almost universally believed to be a bad class when it comes to overall depth. Contrast that with the classes of 2025 and 2026, and it’s night and day. I think it’s wise to go small this year if you fail to land impact guys, as the next two crops of high school talent are much stronger, leaving more game-changing talent to go around. It makes no sense to take a player for the sake of taking a high schooler in the transfer portal era, especially when you know there are talent-rich classes coming down the pipe. The class of 2025 is solid, but 2026 seems loaded.

That’s all to say recruiting in the NIL/transfer portal era is about staying flexible from both a scholarship and approach standpoint. Tang has shown that he is willing to try to strike the right balance and not lock into a specific approach.