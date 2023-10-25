There simply aren’t many prospects in the class equipped with the blend of versatility and upside found in Newell, who is basically a prototype for success in modern, positionless basketball. The 6-foot-9 forward does a little bit of everything and seems to add to his game with each passing month. He’s long been known as a capable three-level scorer that can protect the rim as well as defend the perimeter. He has a soft touch around the basket and has shown the ability to impact a game from three-point range when he heats up. Even if he isn’t a truly elite shooter, he has a smooth repeatable stroke that suggests he could improve even further down the road. He’s worked to improve his handle in the last year and has become more efficient when it comes to taking defenders off the bounce because of it. Newell isn’t maxed out from a skill or physical-development standpoint, which is encouraging when you consider that he already impacts nearly every facet of the game. If the five-star forward continues to add muscle and becomes a more consistent ball-handler in the years ahead, NBA lottery buzz will follow.

Georgia won a massive recruiting battle on Wednesday, when five-star forward Asa Newell announced his intention to sign with the Bulldogs over finalists Alabama , Gonzaga and Texas . Below, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy explores what UGA is getting in the hyper-versatile Newell as well as how the Bulldogs secured his pledge.

HOW THE BULLDOGS PULLED IT OFF

A lot went into UGA’s ability to win this hyper-contested battle. Obviously, Newell being born in Athens and having a brother on the UGA roster played a part. That said, nobody should diminish the role of UGA assistant Erik Pastrana, who made Newell a multi-year priority that spanned coaching stops. Pastrana extended Newell’s first offer back in the spring of 2021, back when Pastrana was at Oklahoma State and Newell was an unknown commodity playing at a small school in the Florida panhandle. Pastrana then offered and recruited Newell at his subsequent coaching stop at the University of Florida and finally at UGA.



COACH’S CORNER:

"What makes Asa special is his desire to be the best version of himself daily. He is a 6-foot-10 forward whose motor never stops, on top of a modern big skill set with the ability to make plays for himself and others. (He is) a kid that can knock down 3s, put the ball on the floor, switch out onto smaller guards and wings defensively and one of the best shot blockers in the country. Off the court you won't find a better person, and teammate. (He is) always walking around with a big smile." -- 1Family founder and coach Darryl Hardin, who coaches Newell on the grassroots circuit



IN HIS WORDS:

“I love Georgia. You know, being from my hometown and growing up there, I just love the atmosphere. My Nanna actually worked there for several years. I just like the coaches there and just building a relationship with them has been really good.” – Newell to Rivals in the spring