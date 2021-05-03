 Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Roundtable: Iverson Classic, stock boosters, ranking moves
Rivals Roundtable: Iverson Classic, stock boosters, ranking moves

Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald, Jamie Shaw
Rivals.com

Next weekend’s Allen Iverson Classic is the only thing standing between now and the final 2021 rankings. As we head toward the event in Memphis, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald and Jamie Shaw answer three questions related to the event and its potential impact in the final rankings.

*****

*****

1. WHAT’S THE BIGGEST QUESTION ON YOUR MIND HEADED INTO THE IVERSON CLASSIC?

Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero (https://rivals.com)

Cassidy: I think it has to be who will be No. 1 in the rankings. Current No. 1 Chet Holmgren has given us no reason to doubt his talent or his future, so it’s not as though he’s done anything to warrant a drop. That said, Duke commit Paolo Banchero has used the last year to make things interesting. It’ll be nice to see the two future stars on the same court for a couple days. If Banchero looks like the better long-term prospect a last-minute switch at the top isn’t out of the question.

McDonald: With this being the de facto McDonald’s All-American Game for this year, I’m excited to see a lot of these guys on the same court. It’s been a really tough class to rank because there were no shoe circuits to bring the top talent around the country into the same event. I’m really curious to see if there are any performances that cause a major shift in our rankings thoughts or if it’s mostly status quo.

Shaw: Who is No. 1? At current time Chet Holmgren appears to be the industry standard as the No. 1 overall player in the 2021 class. In my opinion, Paolo Banchero has earned the top honors. The Iverson Classic has the two prospects on opposite rosters, and in theory, we should get the head-to-head matchup that should put any questions to bed.

*****

2. WHICH PROSPECT SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN THE IVERSON GAME COULD HELP HIS STOCK THE MOST?

Kowacie Reeves
Kowacie Reeves (Courtesy Lakepoint Sports)

Cassidy: I’m interested to see how Tennessee commit Brandon Huntley-Hatfield fairs over the weekend. Huntley-Hatfield recently reclassified to 2021, and there’s some debate about where he fits in as a 2021 prospect. It’ll be nice to see him juxtaposed with the top prospects in his new class, so we can gage how he measures up. A nice week could allow him to keep his five-star ranking despite suddenly becoming a senior.

McDonald: For me, it’s Kowacie Reeves. The Florida signee never played on a shoe circuit team and played his high school ball off the beaten path in Macon, Ga. I don’t think people nationally truly understand how talented the future Gator is. He’s a legit 6-foot-6, maybe slightly taller, and he’s become a better athlete and stronger. He’s a really gifted scorer that continues to expand his game. I think he’ll open some eyes this weekend.

Shaw: TyTy Washington. Washington is currently ranked No. 32 in the 2021 Rivals150. Behind the scenes he has already been bumped up, but in the Iverson Classic, Washington will be in the same setting as both Kennedy Chandler and Hunter Sallis, two players he is hunting. What a great story it has been to this point, over the past 12 months, Washington has already jumped into the top 100 and then climbed his way into five-star status. I am having conversations of possibly liking him in the top 10 and this stage will be the final viewing.

*****

3. WHAT POTENTIAL 2021 RANKINGS MOVE DO YOU FEEL MOST STRONGLY ABOUT?

Tamar Bates
Tamar Bates (Rivals.com)

Cassidy: For me it’s another big bump up the rankings for uncommitted Ty Ty Washington. Washington is one of the top scorers in this class and has also developed as both a facilitator and a defender over the last year. I think he’s a no-doubt five-star and should make a push into the top 15.

McDonald: We need to strongly consider moving Paolo Banchero up to the top spot in 2021. All my viewings of him recently plus what others have told me about him have me thinking he might be the top prospect in the class. The Iverson game could help answer some questions between Banchero, Chet Holmgren and the other top-ranked prospects.

Shaw: Tamar Bates entering the Top 35. For starters Bates had a heck of a senior season for IMG Academy. The lefty is a smooth shooting wing, with great length and positional size. His dead-eye shooting touch along with his pace will translate, but then you add in the fact he is a smart and tough positional defender. Mike Woodson has won 315 games, spread over 10 seasons, coaching in the NBA. Bates' potential as a 3-and-D wing fits right in line with the spacing Woodson is sure to employ at Indiana.

