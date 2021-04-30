 Basketball Recruiting - Top 2022 prospect Emoni Bates backs off Michigan State pledge
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 16:19:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 2022 prospect Emoni Bates backs off Michigan State pledge

Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates (Courtesy of USA Basketball)
Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

According to a tweet by Joe Tipton of Tipton Edits, No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates has decommitted from Michigan State and will re-explore his options on both the college and professional fronts.

The 6-foot-7, 185-pound forward committed to the Spartans in June of last year amid enormous fanfare and sky-high expectations. Bates becomes the the second 2022 five-star recruit to part ways with MSU in recent weeks, joining Enoch Boakye, who eventually landed at Arizona State before reclassifying to the class of 2021.


WHAT COULD BE NEXT: Even when Bates was committed to Michigan State, most expected the class-of-2022 star to forgo college and test the professional waters in some capacity.

Friday’s news could definitely lend even more viability to that line of thinking.

That said, it could also work in the other direction, as most major college programs will likely make a call or two in order to gage the top prospect's interest in the weeks ahead. Decommitting now could be a move to signal to the rest of the country that he’s open to exploring new options for a college career that once seemed unlikely to come to fruition.

Prior to his Michigan State commitment, Bates was lightly recruited for a top prospect because of a widespread belief that he’d never play a single college game. Whether or not that line of thinking has shifted in recent months will determine the level of college interest that develops now that the Ypsi Prep Academy star is back on the market. Still, the pro route seems like the most likely ending to the saga,

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNjkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy90b3AtMjAyMi1wcm9zcGVjdC1lbW9uaS1i YXRlcy1iYWNrcy1vZmYtbWljaGlnYW4tc3RhdGUtY29tbWl0bWVudCIKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZiYXNrZXRiYWxscmVjcnVpdGluZy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRv cC0yMDIyLXByb3NwZWN0LWVtb25pLWJhdGVzLWJhY2tzLW9mZi1taWNoaWdh bi1zdGF0ZS1jb21taXRtZW50JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNjkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK