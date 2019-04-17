Precious Achiuwa Bob Blanchard / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The late signing period is here, and with only a dozen members of the Rivals150 left on the board there’s not likely to be a lot of action. In a special signing day edition of the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald discuss topics related to spring signings. MORE: Twitter Tuesday | LSU reinstates Will Wade, Cincinnati hires John Brannen

1. Which player left on the board is most important to the program recruiting him?

Bossi: I’m going to go with Precious Achiuwa and Kansas. Arguably the biggest need that Bill Self and the Jayhawks have is an athletic frontcourt player. Achiuwa is a little rough around the edges but he can run, he can play above the rim and he would give Kansas versatility with its frontcourt. The Jayhawks are going to have a tough time coming up with that if they can’t land their top big-man target. Evans: Cole Anthony and UNC. The Tar Heels have a massive void in the backcourt with the departures of Kenny Williams and Coby White. If Anthony were to surprise the masses and not commit to the Tar Heels, there really is no option B in Chapel Hill. Sure, they remain involved for Anthony Harris, but the former Virginia Tech recruit isn’t the lead guard or the playmaker that Anthony is. McDonald: It has to be Cole Anthony after the departure of Coby White from North Carolina after one year. Roy Williams needs a star point guard to keep the Tar Heels in the mix for an ACC title. It feels like North Carolina has been all in on Anthony for quite some time now, and I think the Heels get this one done here soon.

2. Which program looks to be in best position to make a run in the 2019 team rankings?

Trendon Watford USA Basketball

Bossi: Duke, Kentucky and - wait for it - Memphis all have a good chance to overtake Gonzaga for the top class in 2019. Duke appears to be in position to land both five-star forward Matthew Hurt and top 35 wing Cassius Stanley. Either of them would put the Blue Devils in first place and both would give them a pretty commanding lead in the team recruiting rankings. But, should Duke only land one of them Memphis is in prime position to land in the top spot if it can pull off any two of these players: Precious Achiuwa, Trendon Watford and Lester Quinones. Evans: Duke comes to mind, but I am going to say Memphis. The Tigers are in a great spot with two of the top available forwards this spring in Precious Achiuwa and Trendon Watford. Landing at least one of the two is more than likely. From there, top 50 wing Lester Quinones remains a Memphis lean, and while he will visit Indiana and Michigan in the coming days the Tigers remain the favorite. Meanwhile RJ Hampton will likely reclassify into the 2019 class and has a chance to be on the AAC program’s campus in the fall. He might not commit to the Tigers until August, but they will be in it until the very end, battling Duke, Kansas and Kentucky for his services. Put it all together and Memphis could finish with the top class in America. McDonald: Memphis could be in line to move up even higher when all is said and done. Adding a five-star in Watford, along with a highly ranked four-star in Quinones, could vault the Tigers inside the top five if they can land both. Duke would be the other answer here if the Blue Devils can reel in Matthew Hurt and Cassius Stanley late.

3. Which available player's recruitment is the hardest for you to get a read on?

Jaden McDaniels https://usatodayhss.com

Bossi: I mentioned him above, but I can’t get any kind of read on what Precious Achiuwa is going to do. For the longest time it looked like UConn would be his destination, but from what I’ve heard it’s not going to happen. Kansas, Memphis and North Carolina have gotten visits and Georgia is still in play, but at least for now he doesn’t appear to be in any kind of hurry to decide. Evans: Jaden McDaniels. While the consensus is that he will end up at Washington (which is my prediction for where he lands, too) I believe that it is a total guessing game with him. No one truly knows where he will end up, including McDaniels himself. I am told that he has begun to devote more time and attention toward his recruitment but that nothing is near for now. Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas and UCLA remain involved, and if he were to pick someone that is not UW, it would really come as no surprise. McDonald: McDaniels seems to be the most low-key highly ranked prospect in the class. He has very little to say about his recruitment, so it is hard to have a great feel for where he'll end up. I'm guessing Washington wins out, but it really wouldn't surprise me to see him land anywhere in his top five of Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and, of course, Washington.

4. What - if anything - would you change about the late signing period?