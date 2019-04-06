FINAL FOUR: How the players were ranked in high school This weekend in the Rivals Roundtable national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald discuss which of this weekend’s Final Four teams is best equipped to make a return trip in 2020. Also discussed are potential trendy picks for 2020 and most impressive and surprising coaching hires this spring.

1. Which of this year's Final Four teams looks to be best set up for a return trip in 2020?

AP Images

Bossi: Auburn, Michigan State and Virginia all have strong cores of sophomore and junior players but if I had to choose I would go with Michigan State. I don’t think any of the Spartans' guys are a lock to go to the NBA where Virginia is assuredly going to suffer a big loss in redshirt sophomore DeAndre Hunter and Auburn is going to take a big hit with the loss of senior Bryce Brown. So, thinking about Cassius Winston and Nick Ward back for the Spartans I can’t help but feel like they will be a preseason favorite. It’s also important to remember that there are four freshmen at Michigan State who played single digit minutes that were four-star prospects and we all know Tom Izzo is going to develop those guys. Evans: It has to be Virginia primarily thanks to its track record. No one has been bigger than the program and the Cavaliers have actually gotten better following the departure of standouts such as Malcolm Brogdon and London Parrantes. Sure, Virginia may never have three talents at the same time as good as Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and DeAndre Hunter, but I am willing to bet that Tony Bennett will have his Cavaliers ready to compete for another Final Four. Casey Morsell will enroll in the fall and should make an immediate impact, and don’t forget about Jay Huff who could breakout next year. McDonald: The answer is clearly Michigan State or Virginia here. Auburn and Texas Tech lose a lot. Assuming Michigan State doesn't lose anybody early to the NBA Draft, the Spartans feel like the best option. Cassius Winston running the show, tons of depth on the wing, and Nick Ward inside.

2. Which team caught your eye during this year's NCAA Tournament as a team that could end up a trendy pick for the Final Four when the 2019-20 preseason rolls around?

Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars AP Images

Bossi: Answering this question will be a lot easier when we see who does or doesn’t go pro, but based on how the rosters look today, give me Oregon. We saw the Ducks get hot late in the year as Payton Pritchard became the leader he was always expected to be and freshman Louis King blossomed into a star. There’s a good supporting cast around those guys, a No. 12 ranked recruiting class coming in and one of the game’s top coaches Dana Altman has signed an extension. Evans: Maryland was not short on talent this past season and while much will depend on the return of Jalen Smith, the Terps could be a trendy Final Four pick if the former five-star prospect does remain in College Park for another season. They will have a grizzled and efficient playmaker with Anthony Cowan, versatile guards and wings along with a talented frontcourt. If all goes right and health is in the cards, the Terps have the chance to make some major noise next season. McDonald: I like the way Houston's roster comes together. Losing Galen Robinson and Corey Davis will sting, but DeJon Jarreau, Nate Hinton, Armoni Brooks and incoming four-star guard Caleb Mills will more than take care of back-court production. The Cougars still have plenty of depth inside and one of the best coaches in the country sticking around in Kelvin Sampson. Next year could be the breakthrough for Houston.

3. Which of the coaching hires so far do you think is the best? Which has been most surprising to you?

Buzz Williams AP Images