Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-05 10:05:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Final Four: Where the players ranked in high school

Eric Bossi • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

As the Final Four sets to tip off, we take a look at the construction of the rosters for Auburn, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Virginia.

If you are looking for teams loaded with former five-star prospects or McDonald’s All-Americans, this isn’t the Final Four for you. Auburn’s Austin Wiley and Michigan State’s Joshua Langford were each five-stars, while Langford (who is injured) and Virginia’s Kyle Guy are the only McDonald’s All-Americans.

Only Auburn plays more than eight players double-digit minutes so the focus here is on the main rotational players.

MORE FINAL FOUR: The seven most important players | Next coaches to join Final Four club | College coaches make their predictions | McDonald's prediction | Biggest recruiting wins for each team

AUBURN

Xexqvwlyxbzg58fitv2v
Bryce Brown
AP Images

The Tigers feature three former Rivals150 prospects, all four-stars, among their top eight players. Former five-star Austin Wiley is also in the group but didn’t factor into the final rankings as he graduated early and enrolled midseason during 2016-17. A fourth four-star, Danjel Purifoy, is 10th on the team in minutes. The Tigers also feature two transfers in Samir Doughty (VCU) and Malik Dunbar (Juco). Sophomore Chuma Okeke was injured during the Sweet Sixteen and is out.

Four-stars

Chuma Okeke (No. 42 in 2017)

Jared Harper (No. 56 in 2016)

Horace Spencer (No. 71 in 2015)

Three-stars

Bryce Brown (Not ranked in Rivals150 (NR) in 2015)

Samir Doughty (NR in 2015) transfer signed with St. John’s, went to VCU, transferred to Auburn

Anfernee McLemore (NR 2016)

Malik Dunbar (junior college 2017)

Jhbmz8hpu5zgy63x88du

MICHIGAN STATE

U6jctgiffl0rnxurpdg8
AP Images

In addition to the former five-star Joshua Langford, who is out with injury, the Spartans' core led by Cassius Winston (No. 29 overall in 2016) features five players ranked as four-star prospects. It’s also interesting to note that four freshmen who are outside of their top eight in minutes all ranked as four-star prospects in the 2018 class. Michigan State is the only team in the Final Four without a transfer but it does feature the only key contributor who began as a walkon, senior forward Kenny Goins.

Five-stars

Joshua Langford, (inj.) (No. 20 in 2016)

Four-stars

Cassius Winston (No. 29 in 2016)

Nick Ward (No. 41 in 2016)

Matt McQuaid (No. 84 in 2015)

Xavier Tillman (No. 86 in 2017)

Aaron Henry (No. 115 in 2018)

Three-stars

Kyle Ahrens (NR 2015)

NR

Kenny Goins (2014, walkon)

Cqn9y1jpbwkt1eog5pwt

TEXAS TECH

Evd61zsswhnds6psqb84
Jarrett Culver
AP Images

Chris Beard’s Red Raiders have left no stone unturned with a roster built of former Rivals150 players, transfers and international talent. They have a pair of graduate transfers and one of them, Matt Mooney, wasn’t even rated in high school and played at both Air Force and South Dakota before arriving at Tech. They do have two former four-star prospects, both of them are transfers, while Deshawn Corprew was a four-star out of high school and after a stint in junior college. Another four-star, Kevin McCullar is redshirting after enrolling early and their best player, Jarrett Culver, was a non-ranked three-star. The Red Raiders also have another non-rated payer, Davide Moretti, who came over from Italy.

Four-stars

Brandone Francis (No. 35 in 2014) transfer from Florida

Deshawn Corprew (junior college 2018) (No. 85 in 2016) transfer signed with Texas A&M out of high school before junior college

Three-stars

Jarrett Culver (2017)

Tariq Owens (2014) Transfer signed with Tennessee, transferred to St. John’s, grad transfer to Texas Tech.

Kyler Edwards (No. 140 in 2018)

Norense Odiase (NR 2014)

NR

Davide Moretti (2017) Italy committed in June of 2017

Matt Mooney (2014) Signed with Air Force, transferred to South Dakota, grad transfer to Texas Tech.

Spfs6stycsddlybpqqnp

VIRGINIA

Ca3fhcr8rghrdnif4laa
Kyle Guy (5)
AP Images

Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers don’t have any five-star prospects, but they absolutely cleaned up in the high school class of 2016. Beginning with Kyle Guy, who ranked No. 43 overall, they have five players who ranked between No. 43 and No. 64 in that class. Big man Mamadi Diakite would have ranked in that range of that class but instead graduated a year early (2015) and redshirted first.

Four-stars

Kyle Guy (No. 43 2016)

Ty Jerome (No. 53 in 2016)

Deandre Hunter (No. 60 in 2016)

Mamadi Diakite (NR 2015, enrolled early to redshirt)

Braxton Key (No. 64 in 2016) Signed with Alabama, transferred to Virginia.

Jay Huff (No. 50 in 2016)

Three-stars

Kihei Clark (No. 46 PG in 2018)

NR

Jack Salt (2014) New Zealand

Pvaur7xgjxazmueaeoyi

RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2019 Team rankings | 2019 Position rankings

2020 Rivals150 | 2020 Position rankings

Top 75 of 2021

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}