Final Four: Where the players ranked in high school
As the Final Four sets to tip off, we take a look at the construction of the rosters for Auburn, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Virginia.
If you are looking for teams loaded with former five-star prospects or McDonald’s All-Americans, this isn’t the Final Four for you. Auburn’s Austin Wiley and Michigan State’s Joshua Langford were each five-stars, while Langford (who is injured) and Virginia’s Kyle Guy are the only McDonald’s All-Americans.
Only Auburn plays more than eight players double-digit minutes so the focus here is on the main rotational players.
MORE FINAL FOUR: The seven most important players | Next coaches to join Final Four club | College coaches make their predictions | McDonald's prediction | Biggest recruiting wins for each team
AUBURN
The Tigers feature three former Rivals150 prospects, all four-stars, among their top eight players. Former five-star Austin Wiley is also in the group but didn’t factor into the final rankings as he graduated early and enrolled midseason during 2016-17. A fourth four-star, Danjel Purifoy, is 10th on the team in minutes. The Tigers also feature two transfers in Samir Doughty (VCU) and Malik Dunbar (Juco). Sophomore Chuma Okeke was injured during the Sweet Sixteen and is out.
Four-stars
Chuma Okeke (No. 42 in 2017)
Jared Harper (No. 56 in 2016)
Horace Spencer (No. 71 in 2015)
Three-stars
Bryce Brown (Not ranked in Rivals150 (NR) in 2015)
Samir Doughty (NR in 2015) transfer signed with St. John’s, went to VCU, transferred to Auburn
Anfernee McLemore (NR 2016)
Malik Dunbar (junior college 2017)
MICHIGAN STATE
In addition to the former five-star Joshua Langford, who is out with injury, the Spartans' core led by Cassius Winston (No. 29 overall in 2016) features five players ranked as four-star prospects. It’s also interesting to note that four freshmen who are outside of their top eight in minutes all ranked as four-star prospects in the 2018 class. Michigan State is the only team in the Final Four without a transfer but it does feature the only key contributor who began as a walkon, senior forward Kenny Goins.
Five-stars
Joshua Langford, (inj.) (No. 20 in 2016)
Four-stars
Cassius Winston (No. 29 in 2016)
Nick Ward (No. 41 in 2016)
Matt McQuaid (No. 84 in 2015)
Xavier Tillman (No. 86 in 2017)
Aaron Henry (No. 115 in 2018)
Three-stars
Kyle Ahrens (NR 2015)
NR
Kenny Goins (2014, walkon)
TEXAS TECH
Chris Beard’s Red Raiders have left no stone unturned with a roster built of former Rivals150 players, transfers and international talent. They have a pair of graduate transfers and one of them, Matt Mooney, wasn’t even rated in high school and played at both Air Force and South Dakota before arriving at Tech. They do have two former four-star prospects, both of them are transfers, while Deshawn Corprew was a four-star out of high school and after a stint in junior college. Another four-star, Kevin McCullar is redshirting after enrolling early and their best player, Jarrett Culver, was a non-ranked three-star. The Red Raiders also have another non-rated payer, Davide Moretti, who came over from Italy.
Four-stars
Brandone Francis (No. 35 in 2014) transfer from Florida
Deshawn Corprew (junior college 2018) (No. 85 in 2016) transfer signed with Texas A&M out of high school before junior college
Three-stars
Jarrett Culver (2017)
Tariq Owens (2014) Transfer signed with Tennessee, transferred to St. John’s, grad transfer to Texas Tech.
Kyler Edwards (No. 140 in 2018)
Norense Odiase (NR 2014)
NR
Davide Moretti (2017) Italy committed in June of 2017
Matt Mooney (2014) Signed with Air Force, transferred to South Dakota, grad transfer to Texas Tech.
VIRGINIA
Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers don’t have any five-star prospects, but they absolutely cleaned up in the high school class of 2016. Beginning with Kyle Guy, who ranked No. 43 overall, they have five players who ranked between No. 43 and No. 64 in that class. Big man Mamadi Diakite would have ranked in that range of that class but instead graduated a year early (2015) and redshirted first.
Four-stars
Kyle Guy (No. 43 2016)
Ty Jerome (No. 53 in 2016)
Deandre Hunter (No. 60 in 2016)
Mamadi Diakite (NR 2015, enrolled early to redshirt)
Braxton Key (No. 64 in 2016) Signed with Alabama, transferred to Virginia.
Jay Huff (No. 50 in 2016)
Three-stars
Kihei Clark (No. 46 PG in 2018)
NR
Jack Salt (2014) New Zealand