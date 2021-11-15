Rivals Roundtable: Early takeaways, surprises, top performers

The college basketball season is in full swing and week one wasn’t short on intrigue. Today in the roundtable, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy, Jamie Shaw and Dan McDonald take a look at what transpired over the last week and discuss some of their biggest takeaways.

1. WHAT’S YOUR BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM THE FIRST WEEK OF THE COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEASON?

Jahvon Quinerly (USA Today Sports Images)

Cassidy: Duke seems to be much better than its current No. 9 ranking. It’s early, sure, but this roster certainly feels like it has the depth of talent to compete for a national title. The freshman tandem of Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero is electric. Put that together with ​​Wendell Moore's production and veteran presence, and it seems as though this team could go as far as its complimentary pieces take it. Few ACC teams seem capable of testing the Blue Devils. McDonald: Alabama looks like it could be ready to run it back with an SEC championship and potentially even a national championship. The Crimson Tide are so deep and talented with a lot of shot makers and two really good point guards in Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison. Nate Oats has the Crimson Tide rolling. Shaw: The ACC may struggle this season. Pittsburgh, Virginia, Miami, Louisville and Georgia Tech have all taken non-Power Five losses to this point. With the exception of Duke, which looks like a top-10 team, it will be interesting how things play out.

*****

2. WHICH FIRST-WEEK RESULT SURPRISED YOU MOST?

J.P. Moorman (USA Today Sports Images)

Cassidy: There were bigger upsets than Arizona State’s 66-65 home loss to UC Riverside, but the manner in which it unfolded was … something. I’d be curious to know how many times out of 100 Riverside’s J.P. Moorman could make that 70-foot buzzer beater from this impossible angle if given the chance. It doesn't matter, though, he only had to make it once to send Arizona State fans sighing into the bottom of a discounted double vodka-soda on Mill Avenue. I’ve watched the highlights more than 10 times, and … Man … Just ... Poor Sun Devils. McDonald: Navy winning at Virginia was pretty surprising. You don’t see teams playing at Virginia scoring that easily against Tony Bennett’s teams. I trust that he’ll get his team right and that will likely just be a blip on the radar a month from now, but it still caught me off guard to see it happen on opening night. Shaw: UC Riverside, on the road, over Arizona State. Temple graduate transfer J.P. Moorman capped off a 14-point, 11-rebound performance with a 70-foot heave, at the buzzer, to give UC-R the victory. This is a critical year for Bobby Hurley at Arizona State.

*****

3. WHICH NON-PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN DO YOU THINK HAS EARNED SOME KUDOS WITH HIS EARLY-SEASON PLAY?