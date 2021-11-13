Texas, Memphis, others give Ron Holland plenty to consider

DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- The No. 24 prospect in the 2023 class, Ronald Holland is already making a case to improve his stock when the rankings refresh in January. The 6-foot-8 forward has significantly improved his jumper from range, which has taken the hyper-athletic, rim-attacker’s game to the next level.

Below, Holland discusses the work he put in this offseason and which schools stand at the center of his recruitment as things stand.





ON HIS IMPROVED JUMPER

“I worked with my AAU coach and my high school coach on it all year. I was just working on catch and shoot and shooting off the dribble -- all of it. I worked on that and ball-handling.”

ON THE COLLEGES HE’S HIGH ON

“I just came off of an unofficial to Tennessee State University. Before that, I had gone to Memphis. I’m planning on going to Oregon sometime in December. I want to go to Texas on an official and have more upcoming.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS TO SEE AT TEXAS

“I know the fan base is crazy down there. I also know that since I’m from Texas, it would be great for me to band myself down there. This is where I’m from, so I know it will feel like home.”

ON THE NIL BENEFITS GOING TO TEXAS COULD PROVIDE

“The coaches three say it’s big. Since I’m from here, it’s an easy route [to NIL money]. That’s what the fans want. They want to see Texas kids go to Texas.”

ON HIS VISIT TO MEMPHIS

“It was great. They made me feel like I was at home. We ate a lot, too. The facility and all that is crazy. The vibe down there is different.”

ON WHAT HE EXPECTS FROM MEMPHIS THIS YEAR

“Not only do they have that good roster, but they have a good coaching staff. They have NBA dudes down there. Having NBA guys is like having a cheat code to the class.”

ON HIS VISIT TO TENNESSEE STATE

“Going there would be an opportunity to change history. Going to an HBCU could help change the history of basketball.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE WANTS TO CHECK OUT

“UCLA, Kentucky and Arkansas for sure. I want to check those out.”



