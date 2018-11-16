Chandler Lawson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The first few days of the Early Signing Period for the class of 2019 have come and gone. In a special Friday edition of the Rivals Roundtable, analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald discuss any surprises, which program is under pressure to get something done in the winter and classes that should be getting a little more love. MORE: Top players committed by conference | USC leads team recruiting race

1. What is your No. 1 surprise so far in the Early Signing Period?

Damerius Wash

Bossi: I’ve been surprised by how relatively boring a period it has been. Hoops signing day is never going to be confused with football signing day, where flips and surprises happen, but the class of 2019’s ability to stick to their guns and sign with who they committed to or wait when they said they are waiting cuts down on the surprise factor.

The most notable change of heart that we saw was three-star wing Damerius Wash deciding not to sign with Kansas State, but the Wildcats appeared to be expecting it, considering they signed another three-star wing – Goodnews Kpegeol, who visited last weekend – within 24 hours of Wash opening it up. Evans: That there has been no surprise. It is pretty crazy just how dead things have been for the first 48 hours, and outside of CJ Walker going against his original plans of keeping his recruitment open this winter and instead sign next Wednesday - and maybe the Chandler Lawson commitment to Oregon - it has been rather bland during the Early Signing Period.

While the majority of the Rivals150 that had already committed have gone on to sign, it seems as if the prospect that had not committed prior to the week will remain uncommitted by the time next Thursday rolls around. That is totally fine, but it takes a little bit of the luster out of the Early Signing Period, and it puts even more importance on what the next few weeks could mean for the programs in the hunt for elite players such as Vernon Carey, Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, three players that I expect to come off of the board before the new year. McDonald: It hasn't been a very active Early Signing Period for highly ranked available prospects. I'd probably say the one that has surprised me most so far is how the Chandler Lawson recruitment played out over the past week. I had thought it was Oregon for a while, but then there was some chatter that Georgia Tech might get him over the past week after getting the final official visit and his dad's relationship with Josh Pastner. His signing with Oregon wouldn't have surprised me two weeks ago, but I was a little surprised by how the whole thing played out.

2. Assuming many of these top prospects stay true to not signing early, which program is going to be under the most pressure to lock up targets this winter?

Isaiah Stewart https://rivals.com

3. Which class should be getting more love, even if the size of it might preclude it from being ranked as high as some others?

Austin Crowley https://rivals.com