Rivals Roundtable: Discussing the initial 2024 rankings

The initial top 40 for the class of 2024 is set to debut Wednesday, as a handful of the top high school sophomores in America will receive stars and a ranking. As we head toward release day, Rivals.com’s national team discusses what may lie ahead when it comes to the newly ranked class.

1. Which player did you push for in the initial 2024 rankings that you think will make you look smart in the end?

Shaw: Bryson Tucker. There is so much to like with his game, and he could just be scratching the surface. It all starts with his frame and his IQ. At 6-foot-6 Tucker is comfortable on the ball and making reads. Tucker's father, Bryan, is 6-foot-10 and committed to NC State out of high school and finished his career at George Mason. Bryan averaged 20.7 points and 9.6 rebounds his senior season at George Mason. Bryson is a good athlete and plays with confidence and poise. Tucker was in the conversation for the top spot, and he should remain there. Cassidy: I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen of Karter Knox, the younger brother of former lottery pick Kevin Knox. The 6-foot-5 forward may be the highest upside prospect on a loaded E1T1 team out of Florida. So while he’s not polished in terms of his skill set just yet and doesn't carry the major offers some other 2024 players do, he has everything he needs from a size and skill standpoint to round into one of the top players in the country in the year ahead. McDonald: Derik Queen was one of the more dominant prospects I saw this summer in the 2024 class. He’s already so big and strong, but he’s also a very skilled all-around player. He can play both around the basket and be physically imposing, and he’s also comfortable playing on the perimeter. He’s without question one of the top prospects in the country.

*****

2. Which player did you decide to campaign for primarily based on upside?

Shaw: Amier Ali. I watched him a couple times last season when he was with Plano (Texas) Spring Creek Academy. As a freshman, he had great size, about 6-foot-8, and he was most comfortable playing on the ball. On a veteran team with multiple D-I players, Ali was consistently the one who stood out. Ali transferred to Montverde (Fla.) Academy this summer and with their loaded roster, it may not be his year to shine, but the talent is there. Earmark the name and check back in 12 to 18 months. Cassidy: James Moore is an interesting case. There’s no doubt that The Patrick (N.J.) School has major upside. In fact he looks like a top-30 prospect for stretches in most games he plays. He has both size and the skill to dominate and has no problem doing so for stretches. Mental and motor lapses plague him from time to time, however. With age will come consistency, though, and Moore will be an extremely dangerous player when he puts it all together. I think the athletic 6-foot-9 forward could come into his own as a sophomore or junior. McDonald: Jayden Williams is one the prospects I’ve really enjoyed watching so far in the 2024 class. He’s already way up there in the rankings, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he continues to move up over the next couple years. He reminds so much of fellow Georgia native and former five-star prospect Jabari Smith with his length, skill and how he’s always getting better. I love his upside.

*****

3. Which player that just missed are you most bullish on in the future?