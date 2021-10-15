Miami lands four-star forward AJ Casey
Jim Larranaga picked up his third commitment of the 2022 class when Rivals150 No. 55 AJ Casey committed to Miami. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw tells what this means for the Hurricanes.
What Miami is getting
Casey has a nice frame, with good length coming from the forward position. He is comfortable facing the basket and can attack the rim off a couple of dribbles in the half court.
Casey’s length allows him to defend on the block and he has a frame that will be able to add the appropriate weight relatively quickly. Casey chose Miami over a final group of six that also included Memphis, Ohio State, Michigan, DePaul and Gonzaga.
*****
What this means for the Hurricanes
The 6-foot-8 Casey joins 6-foot-6 wing Christian Watson and 6-foot-8 Danilo Jovanovich in Miami’s 2022 class. This class has put a focus on length and mobility. It comes behind a three-man 2021 class that ranked 30th overall. That class included four-stars Jakai Robinson and Nisine Polar along with three-star point guard Bensley Joseph.
Miami is still involved with 6-foot-10 Gill (Mass.) Northfield Mount Herman center Luke Hunger in the 2022 class.
Our Take
Casey has a strong frame with good length. He has some mobility from the forward spot with the ability to face up from the mid to high post and the upside to end up a switch-able defender.