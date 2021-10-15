Miami lands four-star forward AJ Casey

Jim Larranaga picked up his third commitment of the 2022 class when Rivals150 No. 55 AJ Casey committed to Miami . Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw tells what this means for the Hurricanes.

Casey has a nice frame, with good length coming from the forward position. He is comfortable facing the basket and can attack the rim off a couple of dribbles in the half court.

Casey’s length allows him to defend on the block and he has a frame that will be able to add the appropriate weight relatively quickly. Casey chose Miami over a final group of six that also included Memphis, Ohio State, Michigan, DePaul and Gonzaga.