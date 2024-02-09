Friday, as always, brings with it another edition of the Rivals Roundtable. This week our analyst duo of Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan explore past rankings hits and misses as well as current prospects that feel difficult to evaluate and could become either down the road.

1. WHICH PROSPECT IN THE 2024 CLASS HAVE YOU FOUND MOST DIFFICULT TO EVALUATE?

Jason Asemota (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: Baylor signee Jason Asemota is a tricky one because he broke out as a sophomore and is a hyper-intriguing skilled wing that can absolutely shoot the lights out when things are going well. The issue with him is that he often declines to take smaller defenders off the bounce despite having a massive physical advantage, electing instead to settle for contested jumpers. Add in the fact that he simply hasn't played many games against elite competition this year, and there’s some room for doubt. That said, there are few prospects with as much upside as the Arizona-based senior, who has physical ability and skill in spades. Asemota turned heads every time he took the floor as a young prospect, but he’s been a little scarce this season. His current five-star ranking represents a bit of a risk, but it’s one that could pay off down the road based on his fit with Scott Drew’s system Jordan: For me, it would have to be Isaiah Elohim. He burst onto the scene with a big reputation because of his ability to score and facilitate and his motor throughout, but over the years I feel like that motor has waned a bit. The other part that’s tough is where he’ll play at the next level in the backcourt; he’s a gifted scorer, but his IQ as a playmaker could have him running the point. Still, I believe that he’s at his best when he’s in attack mode and he seems to have absorbed the pressure that came with the ‘elite’ label and is back on the uptick as one of the most talented guards in the class.

*****

2. WHICH CURRENT COLLEGE PLAYER THAT YOU WERE HIGHER ON THAN EVERYONE ELSE IS MAKING YOU LOOK SMART RIGHT NOW?

Reed Sheppard (© Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: There are a couple higher profile examples, but let’s talk about Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin. He’s maybe a bit of a deep cut, but it’s topical due to his recent double-double in a win over North Carolina. Rivals was the only service to have the Georgia-based power forward ranked ... and if we’re being honest was the only service that even had him on the radar. And while slotting him at No. 150 was still a bit cowardly on my part, it’s something. I happened to be in the gym at a fall league game that saw Schieffelin square off with then five-star Jabari Smith and I thought the future Tiger did a great job against the future NBA Draft pick on both ends of the floor. I’ve always been impressed with the work he’s willing to do on the boards and thought his offensive game was more diverse than some people gave it credit for being back then. I’m not one to pat myself on the back often. And, lord knows, I’ve been wrong about dozens of prospects, but I felt pretty confident he’d be an impact player at the high-major level when I walked out of the gym that day. Jordan: I’d say Reed Sheppard, which sounds weird because he was a McDonald’s All-American, but you can’t debate that the general consensus was that he’d have to take a backseat to Rob Dillingham and DJ Wagner. I always had the same response to people who said that, ‘Have you legit watched him for a whole game?’ Now, Reed is higher on draft boards than sometimes both players and he’s on par with them stat-wise, leading the team in assists (4.2) and steals (2.4) to go along with 12 points and 4.3 rebounds a game. I’ll end this horn-tooting with what I’d leave Sheppard doubters with after our discussions, ‘Reed Sheppard is a bad man!'

*****

3. WHICH CURRENT COLLEGE PLAYER THAT YOU DOUBTED A BIT AS A PROSPECT HAS MOST OUTPERFORMED YOUR EXPECTATIONS?

Silas Demary Jr. (© Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports)