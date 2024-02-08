The 2024 Rivals150 will update once more before being locked in forever, but the strengths and weaknesses of each member on the list have been well established at this point in the cycle. With most players in the class already signed, this week’s I Got Five On It explores prospects that could outperform their current rankings should certain parts of their respective games begin to click down the road.

Advertisement

Signed with: Virginia Tech Could outperform his ranking if .... He becomes a better defender There simply aren’t many 6-foot-8, 230-pound prospects that can shoot the 3-ball the way Jones can. It’s a fact that has made him a wildly interesting prospect for years. It’s also a large part of the reason for his top-75 ranking. One of the major question marks about Jones, however, has come on the other end of the court, where he isn’t always the most engaged and sometimes gets exploited by quicker opponents. Should he dedicate himself to becoming a two-way player in the year ahead, the forward could be a much more valuable addition than his solid ranking indicates. If his defense allows him to stay on the floor in the ACC, he’s capable of creating matchup problems on the offensive end. Jones could shine brightly in Blacksburg, as he’s an incredibly unique prospect.

*****

Signed with: Arizona Could outperform his ranking if ... He becomes a more consistent shot creator Bryant definitely looks the part and it’s impossible to miss his sky-high potential while watching him play. On his best days, the 6-foot-8 Bryant looks like a serious pro prospect. Last month he rattled off a 39-point performance that included six 3-pointers. He’s as physically gifted as any player in the country and shows signs of dominance in spurts. There’s a reason he’s ranked as the No. 31 prospect in the country, after all. That said, he could play even better than that lofty ranking if he eliminates his tendency to coast for stretches and defer in moments where he should assert himself. If he becomes a more motivated and consistent shot creator, he’ll find himself in NBA Lottery discussions. The physical tools are there in spades. Turning elite potential into elite production on a consistent basis is his next battle.

*****

Signed with: Missouri Could outperform his ranking if ... His jumper develops One of the best defenders in the country, Allen is known for locking up the best player on the opposing team, but he’s not exactly a one-trick pony. His quickness and high-level athleticism allow him to shine as a slasher and he’s a capable finisher when he gets by his man and arrives at the rim. The issue is, defenders can play off him a bit on the perimeter, sometimes daring him to shoot the ball instead of putting it on the deck. If Allen becomes enough of a threat from the outside that opponents start respecting that aspect of his game, he could become a much more threatening offensive weapon and a truly imposing two-way prospect. His defensive prowess will likely get him on the floor early in his career but he’ll need to become a better shooter if he’s to reach his true ceiling as a prospect.

*****

Signed with: Texas A&M Could outperform his ranking if: His offensive game expands outside the paint Turkson does the little things a lot of big men refuse to do. He’s a motivated rebounder with a motor that never seems to quit and shines as a defender both in the paint and on the perimeter, where he moves his 6-foot-7, 210-pound frame incredibly well laterally. And while he’s shown signs of soft touch and a decent-looking mid-range jumper, he hasn’t become what anyone would refer to as a consistent shooting threat … yet. That said, there are flashes that make one think the future Aggie could become one down the road. If he becomes a floor-spacing threat down the road in addition to all he brings to the table in the paint, he could unlock some seriously head-turning potential.

*****