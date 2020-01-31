I’m 30 years old. I started really getting into basketball around the time Michael Jordan’s last three-peat started, but I was 7 years old then, so the memory is blurry. I missed his prime. With Kobe Bryant, he came into the NBA right when I was starting to become a big basketball fan and right when I started to play.



I was 7 years old when he played his first NBA game and 27 when he retired. You could say I grew up with Kobe. I had the lofty dream of wanting to be Kobe. He was the Michael Jordan for my generation. I don’t even think I realized how much of an impact he had on my life and love for basketball until Sunday, but it became crystal clear then just how big of a deal he was to me and everyone else in the basketball community. It’s just an incredibly sad situation.

Growing up in Georgia, another guy I grew up watching was Jarvis Hayes. He was an All-SEC player at Georgia and was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, the same year LeBron James was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jarvis has become a good friend and is now an assistant coach at Georgia State, but during his NBA career, he had the opportunity to play against Kobe more than a dozen times. I reached out to him to learn more about what it was like to be matched up with one of the greatest of all time.

“He didn’t have a weakness,” Hayes said. “How do you guard that? With a young LeBron for example, he could make shots, but you defended him to make him shoot. There was no weakness with Kobe. He was a man of few words on the court, but he was just so intense.

“I wouldn’t say I knew him well, but whenever I saw him, we would catch up and have small talk. Even if you didn’t know somebody in the NBA, we all kind of knew each other. He was a good guy and really intelligent. I don’t get emotional too much, but it’s the first time since my dad passed that I got emotional to the point of tears. I really believe as driven as he was and how he was able to put his focus into whatever he did, what he was going to do after basketball was going to be even more impactful than his basketball career. It’s just incredibly sad and it still doesn’t feel real.”