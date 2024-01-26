This week in the roundtable, Rivals national analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan unwrap a McChicken, down a large fry and discuss the McDonald’s All-American selections, which were released earlier this week. Below, the duo discusses snubs, possible stock-risers and which prospects might put on a show in Houston this April.

1. WHICH PLAYER DO YOU THINK IS IN BEST POSITION TO USE THE GAME TO RAISE HIS STOCK?

Trent Perry (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I think this could be a nice stage for California-based guard Trent Perry, who has added size and become a more complete lead guard in the last year. He’ll have every chance to prove he belongs in the conversation with the other elite guards in the 2024 class by being juxtaposed with fellow All-Americans such as Boogie Fland and Zoom Diallo. He’s already earned a bump in our rankings based on what he’s done this season, but a big performance in Houston could raise his stock even higher. Jordan: I feel like the game and the practices are the perfect place for Zoom Diallo to stand out with NBA scouts and make his presence felt in the rankings. Diallo’s game is built on speed, quickness and energy; he thrives in the open court where the McDonald’s practices, scrimmages and the main game tend to live. Diallo also plays with a chip and after losing his fifth star in the last rankings update he’ll be extremely motivated in Houston.

*****

2. WHICH MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN ARE YOU LOOKING MOST FORWARD TO SEEING ON THE BIGGEST STAGE IN HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS?

Airious Bailey

Cassidy: Ian Jackson. There are higher-ranked players and better long-term prospects in this game, but showmen thrive in showcase settings, and Jackson is just that. Dropping the hyper-athletic Jackson into an environment where there isn’t much defense being played is a recipe for excitement and highlight-reel plays. Add in the fact that Jackson plays at a more traditional high school than a lot of other players in the game, and seeing him match up with other future college stars is something worth getting excited about. Jordan: Oh without a doubt, it’s Ace Bailey for me. I’ve seen him a cool million times, but in this game he’ll finally be able to see Cooper Flagg and settle this No. 1 debate once and for all. There’s already been a buzz around No. 1 and No. 2 facing off and that will only be heightened during the week of the game. Bailey is a ball of passion and energy on the court, as is Flagg, but Bailey has the extra motivation of attempting to dethrone Flagg at the top. I’m already researching the best popcorn brands to watch this one.

*****

3. WHICH ROSTER OMISSION SURPRISED YOU MOST AND WHY?

Asa Newell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)