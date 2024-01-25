The 2024 McDonald’s All-American rosters were released on Tuesday afternoon, and Rivals had a look at some of the most intriguing storylines created by the announcement. Today in I Got Five On It, our Rob Cassidy goes a bit deeper and explores five All-Americans that looked like anything but locks to make the game early in their high school careers. It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish after all.

Original ranking: 49 Current ranking: 5 Edgecombe wasn’t a nationally relevant name until his junior season, but the Bahamas native’s climb was aggressive. It was for that reason that his recruitment was a bit slow-moving, finally yielding a commitment earlier this month. The five-star wing didn’t take a single official visit as a junior, instead electing to go with a quick, whirlwind tour of some late-arriving options this fall. Edgecombe had long been seen as an elite athlete with massive upside, but he became much more than that as his jumper and ball-handling started to click a year ago. The future Baylor Bear is now one of the most electrifying two-way players in the country and is every bit as exciting as he is effective.

Original ranking: 80 Current ranking: 6 Bethea was starting to create some buzz with his efficient scoring efforts on the summer circuit back in 2022 and entered the rankings at No. 80 because of it. The summer of 2023 saw him grow a few inches and refine his jumper and he started to play with a newly realized sense of confidence. The Miami signee went from inconsistent streak scorer to confident lead guard capable of taking over games in a snap. The 6-foot-4 Bethea also became a much better finisher at the rim and added a reliable mid-range pull-up to his game heading into his senior year. He has become one of the most versatile scorers in high school basketball because of it.

Original ranking: 26 Current ranking: 2 Bailey was always seen as an elite prospect, but his original ranking of No. 26 was the product of a knee injury that sidelined him for an elongated stretch of his junior year. It was a slow road back for Rutgers signee, as his first few performances post-injury left something to be desired and created questions about if he would ever reach his ceiling. The last calendar year has dismissed such concerns, however, as the five-star forward looks more athletic and explosive than ever. He’s also become a much more engaged defender and shot-creator in the last six months or so. Rivals moved him up to No. 2 in early December, and he’s now in the thick of the conversation for the top spot.

Original ranking: 79 Current ranking: 8 As far as North Carolina commits go, Powell operated in the shadow of both Ian Jackson and pre-reclassification Elliot Cadeau for a bit, but he quickly began to blaze his own path to the top 10 in the EYBL last summer. Powell got off to an impossibly hot start and carried that momentum through the finish line, finishing the circuit with a five-game Peach Jam run that saw the wing average 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. Powell’s rankings rise was gradual, much like his evolution as a player. Long known for his length, fluidity and athleticism he turned his potential into production last summer and became the volume scorer most hoped he’d become when he was starting his high school career.

