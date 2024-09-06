Friday is roundtable day at Rivals.com and this week stays with traditions, as Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan are joined by rankings contributor Houston Wilson to discuss three topics related to the recruiting world. Below, the trio weighs in on muddy recruitments, important commitments and which 2025 prospects could be in for rankings bumps later this month.

1. WHICH RECENT VERBAL COMMITMENT DO YOU SEE AS MOST IMPORTANT FOR THE TEAM THAT LANDED IT?

Jasper Johnson (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Jasper Johnson to Kentucky, and, to be honest, it’s not close. The measured optimism radiating from Big Blue Nation these days makes it easy to forget how mixed the reaction to Mark Pope’s hire was, so making an early impression was paramount. There’s no better way to do that than landing the five-star guard in your backyard, and Pope went out and did just that. The fact that Pope held off schools such as North Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama to snag the Lexington-based five-star is a bonus. Johnson was a must-get for Kentucky and the fact that the hay is now in the barn should have UK fans walking a little taller.” – Cassidy “For sure it’s Jasper Johnson to Kentucky. He had to have that win for so many different reasons, but mostly to secure the support of the fan base and brass as a capable recruiter who is absolutely going to keep the high standard of elite talent coming into Lexington. He did that with this one for sure.” – Jordan "The obvious choice might be Jasper Johnson to Kentucky, but let’s mix it up a bit. I’m going with Nyk Lewis to Xavier. Since Sean Miller returned to Xavier, he and his staff have made the DMV a priority, and they hit the jackpot with Lewis. His commitment gives them their point guard of the future, someone who fits perfectly with their system. Lewis has the skill set to thrive in the Big East, and his addition marks a significant recruiting win for Miller as he continues to build a strong foundation at Xavier." – Wilson

2. WHICH UNCOMMITTED FIVE STAR’S RECRUITMENT DO YOU SEE AS MOST UNPREDICTABLE AT THIS POINT?

Cameron Boozer (Photo by Rivals.com)

“I used to think I had a handle on Meleek Thomas’ process, but those days are gone. I still think UConn and Arkansas feel like the most likely landing spots for Thomas, but I wouldn’t rule Pitt or Alabama out at all, as both seem to be hanging tough these days. Thomas seems to be biding his time with his process, and the sheer number of other high-level guards coming off the board early make him an even more in-demand commodity than he was previously. The Huskies once looked like the clear leader, but I think those days may have passed. We’ll see.” – Cassidy “Cameron Boozer for me, which obviously means I’m confused on Cayden Boozer too. I do believe, like most people, that it’s a two-horse race between Duke and Miami but I couldn’t begin to tell you the headache making the call would give me if I had to do it today. Both places make a lot of sense and they do a great job of keeping the cards close to the vest. It’s a strong toss-up for me today.” – Jordan “No recruit generated more buzz this summer than Nate Ament among the current five-star prospects. Once considered a solid high-major target, Ament elevated his profile to blueblood status, securing offers from every major powerhouse. Virginia, led by Tony Bennett, has been in the mix from the start, doing everything possible to keep the in-state talent close to home. Duke, another early contender, has also garnered plenty of attention. Michigan and Tennessee are emerging as darkhorses, with both schools set to host Ament on campus this fall. Adding intrigue to his recruitment is his close friendship with Acaden Lewis, as the two have discussed a potential package deal, with many of the same schools courting them both. This recruitment will be fascinating to follow." – Wilson

3. RANKINGS FOR THE CLASS OF 2025 WILL BE UPDATED AT THE END OF THE MONTH. WHO DO YOU PLAN TO PUSH FOR A SIZEABLE BUMP?

Shon Abaev