WHICH UPCOMING VISIT COULD BE A POSSIBLE GAME CHANGER?

“Duke should still be seen as the leader to land five-star mega-prospect Cooper Flagg, but the fact that he is visiting Kansas would give me some pause if I were a Blue Devils fan. KU feels like it has a chance once it gets Flagg on campus for a visit, and it’s hard to disagree with that assessment based on how the Jayhawks have been recruiting and what took place with Flory Bidunga, who chose Kansas in a bit of a surprise recently. Bill Self shouldn't be counted out and neither should the possibility that an official visit to Lawrence changes the trajectory of Flagg’s process. I still like the Blue Devils here, but Self’s Jayhawks are looming ominously.” - Cassidy “I’ll stay in Lawrence and talk about Flagg’s teammates Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen this weekend. Self will have his hands full this weekend with two of the top players in the country on campus, but if you ask around on the back channels recruits will tell you that Kansas is easily one of the best visits in the country. I’ve seen the tide turn after a few days with the Jayhawks before. McNeeley and Queen will head to Indiana the weekend after, so this weekend could be really telling in the long run.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH “WIDE-OPEN” RECRUITMENT DO YOU THINK IS ACTUALLY A TWO-TEAM RACE?

Tyler Betsey (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Officially, Tyler Betsey has a top eight, and I know there’s a lot of chatter about UConn, but everything I’ve been told by people close to the situation suggests this race is actually between Cincinnati and Alabama. Visits can change things, of course, but I’m pretty confident either the Bearcats or Tide will ultimately land the four-star wing when the smoke clears. Betsey has yet to set a commitment date, but I’d expect to hear something before fall turns to winter. I know he recently took a call from Alabama-star-turned-lottery-pick Brandon Miller, who helped ‘Bama make its pitch, but I also know Cincy remains a threat and is possibly the frontrunner.” - Cassidy “I won’t classify this one as wide open, but I’ve heard in recent weeks that Tre Johnson is considering more schools than most people think. I’m selling that intel. I still say Baylor, which is considered the front runner, and Texas are the two to beat. I don’t see the 6-foot-5 scoring guard leaving the Lone Star State. That said, he’s enrolled in Missouri at Link Academy for his senior year, which makes me feel like we’ll have this thing sown up in the coming months.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH 2024 RECRUITMENT FEELS MOST UNPREDICTABLE AT THIS JUNCTURE?

VJ Edgecombe (adidas)