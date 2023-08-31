Rivals.com will release its initial rankings for the class of 2026 next week. The list will include 65 prospects from all over the country, each of whom boasts a different background and skillset. This week’s I Got Five On It highlights five particularly intriguing prospects that are interesting for very different reasons. Below, national analyst Rob Cassidy introduces five prospects whose names will appear in the rankings when the list is published.

THE CLEAR NO. 1: AJ Dybantsa

This isn’t much of a spoiler because anyone with even a loose interest in NBA prospects on grassroots basketball knows of Dybantsa, who has been on the radars of major colleges, professional organizations and national media for more than a year. Originally from Massachusetts, the 6-foot-7 forward will play his upcoming sophomore season at California's Prolific Prep High School and has already been the subject of reclassification buzz. Many think Dybantsa could end up a member of the 2025 class before all is said and done but nothing is certain on that front at this early stage. The future five-star prospect is one of the most versatile and promising prospects in high school basketball regardless of class and already holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Michigan, UConn and Georgetown.

*****

THE BLOODLINES KID: Alijah Arenas

There are more than a few prospects in the 2026 class with famous fathers, but none more intriguing than Alijah Arenas, the son of the electric Gilbert Arenas, whose decade-long NBA career produced multiple All-Star selections and zero boring moments. Like his father, Alijah Arenas comes equipped with devastating quickness and the ability to take over a game by scoring in bunches. The 6-foot-4 guard is a natural off-ball scorer and has developed some impressive length to go along with his three-level scoring ability. He already holds offers from programs such as Kansas, Texas, UCLA and will play his sophomore season at California's Chatsworth Senior High.

*****

THE TWO-SPORT STAR: Kendre' Harrison

Every year there’s a prospect or two that claims to be interested in playing both football and basketball at the college level. Nearly all of them are participating in wishful thinking. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Harrison stands as a possible exception to that rule, however, as Harrison, who already holds football offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State and others, is also a sure thing to see his name in the initial basketball rankings when the release next week. FSU is among the teams that have offered the tight end-slash-power forward the opportunity to play both sports and others may join the party on that front down the road.

*****

THE RARE BREED: King Kendrick

Kendrick’s name is already on the radars of Midwest-based basketball people due to the Columbus (Ohio) Northland sophomores scoring prowess and ability to create off the dribble. What makes him extra intriguing, however, is the fact that the 5-foot-11 guard is truly ambidextrous, as in he’s able to effectively shoot jumpers from distance using either hand. This isn’t a ho-hum case of a kid with a polished off-hand and the ability to finish at either side of the rim. Ohio State is already loosely involved with Kendrick, though, it is yet to offer. Ohio and Kent State have already made things official on that front, however.

*****

THE INTRIGUING IMPORT: Julius Price