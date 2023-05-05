HOW WILL YOU PERSONALLY REMEMBER THE 2023 CLASS?

“I think it’ll be how wide open things were at the top. Even today, I think a case can be made for as many as six guys to be the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals150. Isaiah Collier is the safe pick because of his high floor, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a guy like DJ Wagner or Aaron Bradshaw or even Ron Holland ends up having the best career. There simply was no dominant force in the 2023 class, and it’ll be interesting to see if somebody emerges from the group to become a surprise star down the road.” – Cassidy “I’ll always remember this class for being resilient, whether it’s Xavier Booker’s emergence last year or Collier’s mind-boggling rise to the top. I spent a few days with Collier back in October to do a larger feature on him after the tragic death of his cousin during a family kayaking outing that Collier was present for. Just to see what he carries and how he channels his emotions into on-court dominance is inspiring, so I’ll always remember 2023 from that perspective.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH PROSPECT OUTSIDE THE TOP 100 DO YOU THINK WILL END UP LOOKING LIKE A STEAL?

“As the self-appointed president of the Gus Yalden Fan Club, I’ll go with the powerful Wisconsin-bound forward. The 6-foot-9 big man has evolved from a skill standpoint in the past year and seems to get a little more versatile each time I see him. Yalden has solid strength and a 7-foot-2 wingspan, and he is capable of causing problems in the paint but the stretch big can also hurt you from the perimeter if left unchecked. Yalden won’t make anyone’s draft board, obviously, but his unique skill set, trajectory and fit within the Badgers' program screams ‘four–year player that is going to ruin people’s days at NCAA Tournament time.’" – Cassidy “I’d have to say Jayden Reid. The 5-foot-11 point guard played in by far the toughest league in the country, with a murderer’s row of opponents like Montverde, IMG, AZ Compass, Sunrise Christian and others, and often he was the difference-maker in the game. He’s a special blend of quick, fast and shifty with a keen eye as a playmaker and toughness that oozes out of his pores. SMU just extended an offer and he’ll take a visit there next week. He’s a winner who will be an intricate piece on a team playing in March.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH 2023 PROSPECT’S LANDING PLACE SURPRISED YOU MOST?