MESA, Ariz – Joson Sanon has improved his stock drastically over the past year and is now ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the 2025 class. His offer list is destined to grow in the year ahead and new schools will almost certainly emerge as players in his recruitment, but the five-star guard is already starting to form opinions and consider taking campus visits.

Sanon recently sat down with Rivals to discuss where his process stands as well as which schools he feels are in the mix for the time being.

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Alabama, Georgetown, Marquette and UConn for sure.”

ON ALABAMA:

“I think the play style there is great for big guards – shooting guards, like me. That’s what I like about them most.”

ON GEORGETOWN:

“With Georgetown, I like the new coach (Ed Cooley). He likes to play the same style as me. He’s a good guy. I like him a lot.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’m a big guard that knows how to get to my spots and I like attacking the rim. I attack the rim first but I’m getting better with my shot.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I’m waiting until June for visits. I don’t have anyone really in mind yet, but I’m going to figure it out.”

ON VISITS HE KNOWS HE WANTS TO TAKE IN JUNE

“Marquette for sure. I want to see them because I like the way they play and their floor-spacing. They stress defense, too. I really just think I could fit in with them. I have a good relationship with the staff there because I’ve had the offer since last year.”