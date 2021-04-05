Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Roundtable: 2023 rankings, title game, transfers

Rivals Roundtable: 2023 rankings, title game, transfers
National recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald, Russ Wood and Jamie Shaw tackle several topics about college basketball and recruiting.
Which 2023 prospect has recently impressed you and needs to be added when the rankings expand?
Cassidy: Texas-based wing Finley Bizajack put on a show at the War Before The Storm event in Dallas a couple weeks back and certainly has the look of a top-100 prospect. Bizjack has impressive length, handles the ball incredibly well and showed the ability to score at all three levels at the event. He’s a high-upside defender and will likely become a better rebounder as he adds muscle. Bizajack holds early offers from Stanford, DePaul and TCU.
McDonald: I'm going way off the radar here with a prospect named Eltramon Smith out of Sandy Creek High School in Georgia. He didn't get much playing time for Sandy Creek this year playing behind five-star forward Jabari Smith, but he's ready to be a breakout star the next couple years. At about 6-foot-7, he's a great athlete and really skilled. In watching him at the RYZE Hoops Tip Off, he looks like he could be one of the best in Georgia's 2023 class and a top 100 prospect nationally if he keeps progressing.
Shaw: Reed Sheppard. Big Blue Nation will recognize this last name as he is the son of former Wildcat Jeff Sheppard, but they may also remember his first name as his mother, Stacey Reed, is one of the best women players to ever suit up for Kentucky. Reed Sheppard averaged 30 points and 7 assists this season while shooting 41-percent from three. Sheppard is an explosive guard who can both score the ball or distribute to set up teammates. He has early Power Five offers from Texas A&M and Iowa.
Wood: Milan Momcilovic (Pewaukee, Wis.) has a great combination of skill and size. A skilled 6-foot-8 forward, Momcilovic can pick and pop out to the NCAA three-point line as well as score inside and the midrange. He has a very good handle for his size. I’m curious to watch his development this travel team season.
What's your score prediction for the national title game?
Cassidy: I’ll take the Bears 81-78 mostly because I’m a contrarian that didn’t get enough attention as a child. I also simply don’t see Gonzaga as the unstoppable force everyone else does. I realize the Zags are the safe pick and there's a reason they’re a 4.5-point favorite. That said, the Bears have been playing more like the early-season version of themselves as of late and look capable of standing toe to toe with Mark Few’s juggernaut.
McDonald: I have Gonzaga winning 80-72 over Baylor. Gonzaga scores on everyone, but their defense really impressed me against USC too. Baylor will keep it close, but I think Gonzaga just has too much firepower for any team in the country to keep up this year. I think we saw Baylor's best in the Final Four against Houston and they will need that type of performance and some to knock off the undefeated Bulldogs.
Shaw: Gonzaga 92, Baylor 84. Buckets, buckets, buckets.
Wood: Gonzaga wins 72-68.
Which recent transfer surprised you the most?
Cassidy: I was a little taken back when I saw Jordan Nesbitt pop up in the portal just because of how quickly it happened. Originally a member of the 2021 class, Nesbit joined Memphis as a mid-year enrollee. He played half a season for Penny Hardaway before deciding to seek greener pastures. Nesbit is originally from the St Louis area, so SLU was the logical choice for a landing spot.
McDonald: I was surprised to see Adam Miller leaving Illinois. It seemed like he was all set to take over in the backcourt next year with Andre Curbelo to form one of the best duos in the country. He's playing in his home state, had a pretty good freshman season, and you could see for path to the Illini being really good next year with Miller as a key player this time around. His decision to leave really caught me off guard.
Shaw: When I hit refresh and Adam Miller's name popped up at the top of the portal, I was probably the most surprised. Miller came in as the No. 34 prospect in the 2020 Rivals150. He started all 28 games during his freshman season averaging eight points per game. Looking toward next season, one would assume Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Fraizer will be moving on, opening more playing time and more shots for the Chicago native. Playing for his in-state school and forming a potentially dynamic backcourt pairing with classmate Andre Curbelo seemed like a great opportunity.