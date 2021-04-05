Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Roundtable: 2023 rankings, title game, transfers

Cassidy: Texas-based wing Finley Bizajack put on a show at the War Before The Storm event in Dallas a couple weeks back and certainly has the look of a top-100 prospect. Bizjack has impressive length, handles the ball incredibly well and showed the ability to score at all three levels at the event. He’s a high-upside defender and will likely become a better rebounder as he adds muscle. Bizajack holds early offers from Stanford, DePaul and TCU.

McDonald: I'm going way off the radar here with a prospect named Eltramon Smith out of Sandy Creek High School in Georgia. He didn't get much playing time for Sandy Creek this year playing behind five-star forward Jabari Smith, but he's ready to be a breakout star the next couple years. At about 6-foot-7, he's a great athlete and really skilled. In watching him at the RYZE Hoops Tip Off, he looks like he could be one of the best in Georgia's 2023 class and a top 100 prospect nationally if he keeps progressing.

Shaw: Reed Sheppard. Big Blue Nation will recognize this last name as he is the son of former Wildcat Jeff Sheppard, but they may also remember his first name as his mother, Stacey Reed, is one of the best women players to ever suit up for Kentucky. Reed Sheppard averaged 30 points and 7 assists this season while shooting 41-percent from three. Sheppard is an explosive guard who can both score the ball or distribute to set up teammates. He has early Power Five offers from Texas A&M and Iowa.

Wood: Milan Momcilovic (Pewaukee, Wis.) has a great combination of skill and size. A skilled 6-foot-8 forward, Momcilovic can pick and pop out to the NCAA three-point line as well as score inside and the midrange. He has a very good handle for his size. I’m curious to watch his development this travel team season.