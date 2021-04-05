Basketball Recruiting - Five-star Jaden Bradley not shaken by Williams' retirement

FORT MYERS, Fla.-- Roy Williams’ retirement sent a ripple effect through college basketball. Fans were stunned, reporters speculated on who might be next in the role and recruits, like everyone else, were taken off guard. Five-star guard Jaden Bradley wasn’t exactly floored by the surprise announcement, however. In fact, the priority Tar Heels target seemed to be wholly unbothered by the changing of the guard in Chapel Hill.

“Who they hire really doesn’t matter to me,” Bradley said on Friday. “I know whoever steps in there is going to do a great job with the program.

"It was a surprise. I actually saw it right before my game, so I just decided not to focus on it. We had a big game and I focused on that. But, yeah, it was a surprise for me."

But that’s not to say Williams and Bradley were’t close. According to the five-star prospect he communicated with the former UNC head coach via text nearly every day. The Tar Heels were seen as one of the front runners to land his eventual commitment. And while that hasn’t changed, the door on Bradley’s recruitment has certainly been knocked open.



