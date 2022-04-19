Rivals Rankings Week: Top 10 countdown for 2022

The final rankings for the 2022 class will be revealed this week, starting today with the top 10 countdown. We announced a new member of the final top 10 throughout Tuesday morning until Dariq Whitehead was crowned as king of 2022. National basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy offered his thoughts on each player as well. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Previews: Names to watch in final 2022 rankings | How the 2022 class will be remembered Tuesday: Top 10 countdown Wednesday: Final Rivals150 for 2022 unveiled Thursday: Final 2022 position rankings released *****

1. SF Dariq Whitehead

Cassidy's Take: Dariq Whitehead slid into the top spot when former No. 1 Shaedon Sharpe bolted for Kentucky and has done everything he can to hold on to the top spot, including winning the MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game. The Duke signee also led his team to a national title at GEICO nationals last month. And while he’s not a perfect prospect and has the occasional poor shooting night, his ability to impact the game in multiple ways is what sets him apart. Whitehead can score with anyone in this class and boasts a reliable jumper to go along with his college-ready body, defensive versatility, rebounding prowess and ability to create for his teammates. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM *****

2. PG Nick Smith

Cassidy's Take: An Arkansas signee, Nick Smith was arguably the most impressive prospect at both McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic practices. His rise to stardom began last summer and continued through his senior season. His quickness, three-level scoring ability and court vision have NBA people buzzing about his lottery pick potential. His decision to sign with in-state Arkansas represents a massive step forward for the red-hot Razorbacks. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARKANSAS FANS AT HAWGBEAT.COM *****

3. C Dereck Lively

Cassidy's Take: The Duke-bound Dereck Lively has the highest upside of any player in this class as he blends a 7-foot frame with impressive agility in a rare stew of potential. He’s already an imposing defender that can stay in front of players on the perimeter as well as change shots in the paint. He’s an above-average positional shooter, a solid passer and has the potential to be a walking double-double. His production doesn’t always match his potential, as he’s prone to quiet days from time to time. if he becomes more consistent in the year ahead, however, the sky's the limit. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM *****

4. SF Dillon Mitchell

Cassidy's Take: The best defender in the 2022 class might also be the most athletic player in the country. Dillon Mitchell is still a bit raw from a jump-shooting standpoint, but has become a better scorer over the last year. The Texas signee has proven that his ability to get out in transition and take defenders off the bounce in the half-court translates to the highest level, as he shined against a national schedule this year as a key cog in Montverde Academy's national title team. He’s known for his defense and highlight-worthy dunks, but he is becoming more polished by the month. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM *****

5. PF Kyle Filipowski

Cassidy's Take: There have been times over the last year when Kyle Filipowski looked like a serious contender to snatch the top spot in the Rivals150. Even if he’s a bit inconsistent against top-flight competition, his flashes of greatness are astounding. His ability to impact games even when he isn’t scoring at a massive clip shouldn’t be overlooked, as the Duke pledge has one of the most well-rounded skillsets in this class. He can hurt you in a long list of ways, as he handles the ball well, can shoot it from deep and is impossible to keep off the glass. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM *****

6. C Kel’el Ware

Cassidy's Take: A 7-footer with big-time pro potential, Kel’el Ware has hit his stride in the last year. He’s long been intriguing because of his size and shot-blocking ability, but he’s playing harder than he used to these days and has also developed an impressive offensive identity. The Oregon signee has been a walking double-double as a senior and runs the floor incredibly well. Ware is impossible to keep off the glass and has a long history of putback dunks and finishing second-chance opportunities of all kinds. He flirted with a double-double in the McDonald’s All-American Game. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM *****

7. SG Cason Wallace

Cassidy's Take: The top prospect on one of the top public school teams in the country, Cason Wallace had an outstanding senior season at Texas’ Richardson High School and managed to shine at the Jordan Brand Classic as well. The Kentucky-bound guard has elite length and is a true two-way guard. That length gives him tremendous defensive versatility and allows him to score at all three levels. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM *****

8. SG Keyonte George

Cassidy's Take: A strong, smart guard with a history of knocking down clutch shots at the end of games, Keyonte George is a thrilling scorer that consistently puts pressure on defenses and gets downhill. He’s become a better ball handler and makes a solid effort on the defensive end. The Baylor commit is as skilled as any guard in the country and will possibly become quicker when he gets in a college conditioning program. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH BAYLOR FANS AT SICEMSPORTS.COM *****

9. SF Cam Whitmore

Cassidy's Take: Few players helped themselves more than Cam Whitmore during all-star season. The future Villanova Wildcat was in the thick of the conversation for McDonald’s All-American game MVP and then went for 19 points on just eight shots at the Nike Hoop Summit. Whitmore is an elite-level athlete with a massive motor and an above average jumper. He’s the kind of well-rounded player that is a nightmare to game plan against. His defensive versatility is sometimes overlooked. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH VILLANOVA FANS AT NOVAILLUSTRATED.COM *****

10. SF Chris Livingston