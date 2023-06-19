It's a Rivals Rankings Week in basketball this week, with both the 2024 and 2025 rankings receiving a refresh prior to a busy July schedule of live events and in-person evaluation. We tipped off the week with the 2024 Top 10 countdown, ending with a new No. 1 in Dylan Harper. Below, Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy offers his thoughts on each top 10 player.

1. DYLAN HARPER

Cassidy's Take: Dylan Harper, the new No. 1 in 2024, is as physical and reliable a prospect as there is in this class. What the lefty guard lacks in truly elite length, he makes up for with explosiveness, skill and creativity. He makes wise decisions with the basketball in his hands and has shown the ability to take over games as a scorer but also as a rapidly improving facilitator. He uses his broad build to make an impact on the glass as well. Rutgers, Duke and Indiana are the most likely landing places for the top player in 2024.

2. AIRIOUS BAILEY

3. TRE JOHNSON

Cassidy's Take: Kentucky, Baylor and Texas stand at the core of Tre Johnson's recruitment. Alabama and Arkansas are also involved with Johnson, whose length and smooth jumper will keep him among the top five prospects in this class until the end. Johnson is able to create for both himself and others, and is taking some positive strides as a ball-handler as well. His length and lateral mobility will allow him to be a valuable defender at the college level.

4. FLORY BIDUNGA

Cassidy's Take: The best rim-protector and rebounder in the 2024 class, Flory Bidunga is the rare prospect capable of taking over a game without scoring in bunches, not that he isn't capable of filling it up on most nights. Bidunga, who is incredibly athletic for his size, is a walking double-double that changes dozens of shots per game. He's limited from an offensive standpoint but is a willing mid-range shooter that may expand his game some in the coming year. Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana and Michigan are all heavily involved with the talented big man.

5. KARTER KNOX

Cassidy's Take: Karter Knox, the younger brother of Kentucky star turned NBA lottery pick Kevin Knox, breaks into the top five on the heels of a spring that saw him average more than 20 PPG while shooting better than 53% from the floor on the EYBL circuit. Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas and Florida State are all serious contenders for the Florida-based star.

6. JOHNUEL "BOOGIE" FLAND

Cassidy's Take: Boogie Fland's highs are as high as any prospect in the class, and he's led his PSA Cardinals EYBL team to a 12-5 record on the circuit while averaging 15 points and nearly three assists per game. When he's going well, he's a complete lead guard that scores at all three levels and gets his teammates involved in all manner of ways. Kentucky, UConn, Alabama, North Carolina and Indiana are among the players in Fland's recruitment.

7. IAN JACKSON

8. LIAM MCNEELEY

Cassidy's Take: Liam McNeeley might not have the same long-term upside as some other guys in the top 10, but he's proven to be a legitimate pro prospect and the 6-foot-7 small forward seems almost immune to having off nights. He's been as consistent as anyone over the last year and impacts games on the glass as well as the score sheet. Indiana and Texas seem to lead his recruitment.

9. ASA NEWELL

Cassidy's Take: Asa Newell packs major upside, and the 6-foot-9 forward has been dominant playing with 1Family on the grassroots circuit. Newell is multi-positional and has become a more reliable long-range shooter in the last year. He's coming off a strong showing at USA Basketball U19 Trials and seems particularly high on Georgia and Indiana.

10. BRYSON TUCKER