The Rivals150 for the class of 2024 has been updated and features names both familiar and fresh. Mega-prospect Cooper Flagg continues to hold down the top spot on the list, but there was plenty of movement below. Today, Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy outlines some of the most interesting storylines from the newly released update. Rivals Rankings Week: Top 10 Countdown for 2024 class

THE TOP SPOT REMAINS SPOKEN FOR

The top of the 2024 class was a bit unstable for some time, as a number of prospects have held down the No. 1 spot over the last year or so. When five-star forward Cooper Flagg announced his reclassification from 2025 back in early August, however, the No. 1 line immediately stabilized. Flagg has looked every bit like the No. 1 prospect in 2024 each time he takes the court, and it certainly seems like it would take an unforeseen twist of some sort to knock him from the top spot before the end of the cycle. While Flagg’s ranking feels very much set in stone, his recruitment remains in flux. The five-star recently completed an official visit to UConn and is set to tour Duke before making a verbal commitment this fall. The 6-foot-8 forward is seen as a slight Blue Devil lean as things stand, but UConn can't be counted out.

V.J. EDGECOMBE BURSTS INTO TOP FIVE

Edgecombe was under-ranked in the last version of the Rivals150, and his play in the late summer certainly erased all doubt about his standing as a truly elite member of this class. The hype-athletic and hot-scoring Edgecombe has become a truly elite defender over the last year and has erased most perceived holes in his game quickly. One of the most in-demand prospects in the class, Edgecombe is considering programs such as Alabama, St. John's, Michigan, Florida, Duke and the NBA’s G League. No timetable has been set for a commitment.

TY DAVIS DEBUTS AT NO. 67

The most significant rankings debut in this refresh belongs to Creighton commit Ty Davis, who is now ranked solidly inside the top 100. A senior at Alabama’s Mountain Brook High School, Davis spent the summer running with Pro One on the Under Armour circuit and proved to be a two-way guard that creates both for himself and teammates. Davis makes mostly wise decisions with the ball in his hands and shoots it pretty well from range. He’s a steadying force that controls pace and manages to dictate games even when he isn’t shooting it particularly well, which happens from time to time. The future Bluejay chose Greg McDermott’s program over Oregon, Northwestern and Ole Miss. His upside is off the chats due to his basketball IQ, floor vision and ability to score from all over the floor.

