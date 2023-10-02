1. SF COOPER FLAGG

Cassidy's Take: The undisputed No.1 prospect in the 2024 class, Cooper Flagg reclassified over the summer and is as can’t-miss as any player in the last few years. His skill set is well-rounded and translatable to not just college, but the modern NBA. Duke is thought to be the favorite to land the five-star forward, but Kansas and UConn are also in the mix. *****

2. PF AIRIOUS BAILEY

2. PF AIRIOUS BAILEY

Cassidy's Take: A Rutgers commit, Airious Bailey moved up a spot in the update and now sits on the No. 2 line based on his consistency, dominance and wide-ranging skill set that has NBA scouts intrigued. The 6-foot-9 forward boasts a unique blend of length, athleticism and ball-handling ability. His commitment to Rutgers roughly a year ago was one of the more surprising moves of the 2024 recruiting cycle. *****

3. SG DYLAN HARPER

Cassidy's Take: Dylan Harper is the most versatile guard in the class and impacts games in a long list of ways. He is a fantastic positional rebounder and a true three-level scorer. He averaged 18.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 5.3 APG in the EYBL this season and absolutely took over a number of high-level games. His strong upper-body gives him a chance to be a high-level defender as well. Harper is thought to be a Rutgers lean, but Duke, Kansas and Auburn are involved to differing extents. If he takes additional visits, things could get interesting. *****

4. SG TRE JOHNSON

Cassidy's Take: When Tre Johnson is at his best, he’s capable of absolutely stuffing a box score. He has a knack for making tough shots and is a proven creator off the dribble. What sets him apart, however, is his shooting stroke, which is as reliable as anybody else’s in the top 10. When you talk about Johnson, you talk about volume scoring. The rest of his offensive game is developing as he focuses on his ability to create for his teammates. Baylor and Texas are locked in a battle to land his commitment, though schools such as Alabama and Kansas remain involved to lesser extents. *****

5. SF V.J. EDGECOMBE

Cassidy's Take: V.J. Edgecombe jumped into the top 10 on the back of a summer that saw him close holes in his game and become an elite defender in addition to an offensive threat. One of the most complete players in the country, Edgecombe is a hyper-athletic shot-maker that also accepts the challenge of guarding the opposing team’s best player almost every game. He’s been remarkably consistent on both ends of the floor for the better part of a year now. Schools such as Duke, Alabama, St. John's, Florida State and UConn are involved. So is the NBA’s G-League. *****



6. C FLORY BIDUNGA (Kansas)

6. C FLORY BIDUNGA (Kansas)

Cassidy's Take: An elite rebounder and rim protector, Flory Bidunga is one of the most unique talents in the class and impacts games in numerous ways. The game-changing big man committed to Kansas back in August, and will give the Jayhawks an elite defensive presence from day one. His offensive game is expanding, and his size and athleticism are now being complemented by a developing face-up game. *****

7. SG JALIL BETHEA (Miami)

7. SG JALIL BETHEA (Miami)

Cassidy's Take: The Miami-bound Jalil Bethea is one of the most explosive scorers in the class and is truly able to fill it up from all three levels. His length gives him tremendous defensive upside and he's becoming smarter with the ball in his hands, and has seemed to have cut back a bit on turnovers late in the summer. The future Hurricane is a volume scorer with the chance to become a complete player and possible first-round pick down the road. *****

8. SG DRAKE POWELL (North Carolina)

8. SG DRAKE POWELL (North Carolina)

Cassidy's Take: A future North Carolina Tar Heel, Drake Powell had an impressive grassroots season but really turned it on at Peach Jam, where he looked like the complete player into which many had hoped he'd blossom. In five games at the event, Powell shot 55% from the floor and averaged 16.6 PPG, 10 RPG and 3.6 APG. He is hitting his stride as he begins his senior year and has looked every bit like a top-10 player for the better part of the last three months. *****

9. SG IAN JACKSON (North Carolina)

9. SG IAN JACKSON (North Carolina)

Cassidy's Take: The 6-foot-5 Ian Jackson is one of the most athletic prospects in the class. He's a much better defender than he sometimes gets credit for being, possibly because his three-level scoring ability hogs the headlines. He's best in transition but has some serious shot-creation ability in the half court as well. He committed to North Carolina back in January. *****

10. PG JOHNUEL "BOOGIE" FLAND