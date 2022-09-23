WHICH PROSPECT NEW TO THE RIVALS150 DO YOU THINK WILL CONTINUE TO CLIMB?

“I remain optimistic about Godswill Erheriene’s chances to become a major recruit. My viewings of him have been limited, as he’s left both events I watched prematurely due to ankle injuries, but he's looked every bit the major national prospect in each of my short viewings of him. His stock could rise quickly if he’s able to stay on the court all season. As of now, the New York-based forward sits at No. 84, which may seem optimistic based on the sample size, but the junior’s combination of size, skill and strength is hard to cast aside.” – Cassidy “I’m really bullish on Tyler Betsey’s upside and his ability to keep climbing the rankings. He was very good at Peach Jam in July, scoring 10.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the outside. He’s a promising defender that can guard multiple positions and has nice shooting touch from the mid-range and behind the arc. Betsey’s ability to consistently knock down shots at his height makes me excited for what’s to come in the future. If he can become a more consistent rebounding threat and start to show some more game off of the dribble he could ascend in a hurry.” - Graf

*****

WHICH PROSPECT THAT YOU PUSHED FOR WILL MAKE YOU LOOK SMARTEST DOWN THE ROAD?

“I’m pretty high on Georgia-based guard Gicarri Harris, who impressed me while playing on the adidas 3SSB circuit this year. The son of Purdue great Glenn Robinson, Harris handles the ball well and uses a strong upper body to get to his spots, finish through contact and routinely get to the free throw line. Harris probably isn’t going to wow you with raw athleticism or highlight-reel dunks, but he scores in a number of different ways and can hurt you from all over the floor. Harris rebounds well positionally, as well, and he has a knack for using his broad build to his advantage on both ends of the floor.” – Cassidy “I was big on pushing Flory Bidunga up toward the top of the rankings. His motor, elite rim protection and high-level athleticism are second to none in the class, and he always produces at an extremely high level when he’s on the floor. He’s made strides in his processing ability on both ends and is getting more and more comfortable every time he steps on the court. Next for Bidunga will be to continue growing his game and become more of a threat to stretch the floor from the mid-range. He’s made strides in that area, but if he can knock down 15-foot jumpers at a consistent rate the sky is the limit.” - Graf

*****

WHICH PROSPECT OUTSIDE THE RANKINGS ARE YOU MOST OPTIMISTIC ABOUT?