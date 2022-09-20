The new rankings for the 2024 class will be released on Wednesday, but first we revealed the top 10 on Tuesday. Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy gave his thoughts on each player in the top 10 as we counted them down.

1. TRE JOHNSON

Cassidy's Take: The new king of the class, Tre Johnson seized the top spot because he’s proven himself to be the best blend of production and upside as things stand. The Texas-based shooting guard’s offensive versatility is unmatched in this class, as he’s a true three-level scorer with a smooth stroke from the three-point line and the ability to create off the bounce. Standing 6-foot-5 and boasting polish well beyond his years, Johnson seems like the safe bet to top the list at this juncture. Baylor, Texas and Kentucky are among the schools most involved with his recruitment. *****

2. FLORY BIDUNGA

Cassidy's Take: Flory Bidunga is, without question, the best big in the 2024 class. The only question that remains now is about whether or not he’s the top overall prospect. A truly elite shot-blocker, Bidunga is quickly developing in the offensive end and showing the ability to completely take over games against top-flight opposition. The 6-foot-9 big man positioned himself well to challenge for the top spot down the road. Expect all the bluebloods to get involved in addition to schools such as Bradley, Indiana and other regional powers. *****

3. IAN JACKSON

Cassidy's Take: Possibly the most athletic prospect in the class, Ian Jackson still has the top spot in his sights and has all the tools to reclaim it down the road. Jackson is known for his motor, ability to take defenders off the bounce and his energy on the defensive end. He’s capable of catching fire from deep, too, and is becoming more consistent as a shooter. North Carolina and Kentucky are the programs to watch in his recruitment. *****

4. NAASIR CUNNINGHAM

Cassidy's Take: Naasir Cunningham’s length and skill can’t be questioned and when he’s at his best he looks like a certified contender for the top spot he once held. His battle going forward will be with consistency. Cunningham’s recent move to Overtime Elite should help his development as he’ll have a chance to test himself against a host of other players with pro upsides every day. Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas are among the schools involved with the talented wing. *****

5. AIRIOUS BAILEY

Cassidy's Take: There are few hotter names than that of Airious Bailey in recent weeks. Bailey, who recently picked up a Kentucky offer, is being pursued by most major programs in the country for good reason. The 6-foot-8 wing's build pops off the page, but the young forward is also impressive from a skill standpoint as he moves fluidly, handles the ball well and packs a massive motor. *****

6. ASA NEWELL

Cassidy's Take: Asa Newell already carried a lofty ranking before this update, but his trajectory remains positive. His combination of length, fluidity and shooting touch have helped propel him into the top 10 this time. Georgia, Florida, Illinois and Florida State are among the schools most involved with the Florida-based star. *****

7. BRYSON TUCKER

Cassidy's Take: Bryson Tucker doesn’t play AAU, so opportunities to watch him live were a bit rare this summer. That said, he never disappoints when he takes the floor and looks every bit a future pro. He’s one of the most skilled wings in the class and has the size and shooting ability to be a one-and-done prospect if he continues to develop. Duke, Maryland, Georgetown and Iowa are among those involved. *****

8. CARTER BRYANT

Cassidy's Take: Carter Bryant hopped up 16 spots to crash the top 10 thanks to a summer that saw him shine for Paul George Elite on the EYBL Grassroots circuit as well as in multiple elite camp settings, including the NBA Top100 event. Bryant is all of 6-foot-8, attacks the rim in transition and is capable of scoring both at the rack as well as on perimeter. Duke recently offered and seems to be prioritizing the Fountain Valley (Calif.) High School forward. *****

9. JOHNUEL FLAND

Cassidy's Take: Johnuel Fland seized the top point guard spot in this update and did so because of his well-rounded game and pro upside. Few guards in the country can match Fland’s ceiling, which has only gotten higher as he’s developed from a decision-making standpoint. He’s tightened his handle and retains the shooting ability that has long been his calling card. Auburn, Kentucky, North Carolina, UConn, Villanova and Michigan are among those involved with Fland. *****

10. DYLAN HARPER