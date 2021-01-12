Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Rankings Week: Michigan remains atop updated team rankings

Rivals Rankings Week moves forward with a look at the team rankings for the class of 2021. Michigan remains in the top spot, but a number of other programs are making waves on the trail. Below, we examine a handful of the emerging storylines.

TOP DOG: Michigan

Saying things are good in Ann Arbor feels like a bit of an understatement these days. Not only does third-year head coach Juwan Howard have the Wolverines undefeated on the season, he also is the architect of the country’s top recruiting class. Things certainly seem to be snowballing in a positive direction on every front, as Howard has announced himself as a certified recruiting force. The six-member class Howard has assembled is headlined by five-star forward Caleb Houstan, who ranks eighth in the class and is the highest-ranked prospect to sign with Michigan since Glenn Robinson III in 2012. The depth of the haul, however, is what sets the Wolverines apart. Four-star prospects Moussa Diabate, Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin and Isaiah Barnes give Howard an incredible base for his future roster, so it appears UM isn’t going anywhere as a power on the conference or national level.

PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Gonzaga and Duke

Duke and Gonzaga could each add a top-five piece down the stretch. Top overall prospect Chet Holmgren looks like a heavy Gonzaga lean, and his commitment would be the most celebrated in school history. That’s saying something, as the Zags set a new mark for the highest-ranked recruit ever signed when they landed superstar freshman Jalen Suggs (No. 11 overall in the class of 2020) a year ago. Holmgren is a special talent and would provide Mark Few with another high-end lottery pick on the heels of Suggs. As for Duke, things still seem encouraging with Patrick Baldwin Jr., the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2021 class. The Blue Devils will have to beat out Baldwin’s own father, who works as the head coach at Milwaukee. Still, the blue blood is thought to hold an edge. And while North Carolina shouldn’t be counted out, Duke remains the team to watch.

PROGRAMS THAT SHOULD BE PLEASED: Florida and LSU

Florida’s class ranking may not be all too impressive at No. 51, but that’s based solely on a class size of one. Still, the Gators got good news when Kowacie Reeves made the jump to five-star status in the rankings update. Reeves, who is an impressively consistent and dangerous shooter, comes with impressive length and has made strides as a defender and rebounder in the past year. Meanwhile, LSU saw its class ranking improve to No, 32 when commit Brandon Murray went from three to four stars. Murray is having an impressive senior season at Florida's IMG Academy. Murray joins fellow four-star Bradley Ezewiro and three-star Jerrell Colbert in the Tigers’ class and will provide Will Wade with a capable and explosive scoring threat from the moment he gets to campus.

SLEEPER CLASS: Alabama