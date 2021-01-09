Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Who most deserves to move up in 2022 rankings?

Below, Rivals.com national analysts Dan McDonald and Rob Cassidy take a closer look at the group of 2022 prospects and each gives a take on which player he feels should move up most when the rankings are released on Wednesday.

Rivals.com’s rankings week is set to tip off on Monday, and updates to the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes will be involved.

Neither will probably make the biggest jump by sheer numbers, but climbing a handful of spots seems more significant when you’re already ranked near the top. That said, both Skyy Clark and Eric Dailey Jr. have made cases to see their stocks rise even further than their already lofty rankings.

Clark currently sits at No. 13 and, in my opinion, has made the case to move solidly inside the top 10. A Kentucky signee, Clark has continually scored in bunches this season but is also turning into a more complete player as the calendar turns. The five-star guard has always been a smooth shooter, but his trajectory from a decision-making and ball-handling standpoint is encouraging. A move into the top-10 would be prudent.

As for Dailey, I was struck by his motor and effort on the defensive end during a preseason event in Orlando. His jumper continues to improve, which will allow him to create matchup issues on the college level. It’s clear Dailey has also put in work in the weight room over the summer, as he continues to add muscle. The uncommitted Dailey currently sits at No. 32 in the national rankings and has made a case to slide into the top 25.