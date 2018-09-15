TOP PLAYER: Jaden McDaniels

By now, we’ve told the story of Jaden McDaniels' rise from relatively under the radar – outside of the Seattle area – prospect to being ranked in the national top five in the course of just a few months many times. But, it’s still just as impressive. McDaniels isn’t a typical power forward and some could argue that he’s a jumbo-sized small forward. We love his ability to put the ball on the floor, his skill in the low post or facing the basket, his hands and his overall feel for the game. His understanding of how to capitalize on mismatches is high level, and he just keeps getting better and better. His recruitment is still wide open as he begins his senior season.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Zeke Nnaji

Just like McDaniels, Zeke Nnaji was relatively unheralded heading into the spring. After a growth spurt got him to 6-foot-10, his skill, smooth athleticism and inside-out game have allowed him to flourish. We suspect that he’s just scratching at the surface and he’s one that could make a strong push for five-star status before the final rankings in the spring of 2019. In August, Nnaji saw the campuses of Arizona, Creighton, Indiana, Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue and UCLA and he’s got offers from all of them plus Kansas, Kentucky, Georgetown, Minnesota and many others.

TEAM TO WATCH: Kansas