The 2019 positional rankings have been updated. After examining the point guards, today we move on to the shooting guards where Australian import Josh Green currently rules the roost.



TOP PLAYER: Josh Green

Australia has become an excellent source of top-level talent as evidenced by Ben Simmons development into one of the NBA’s best young players. Josh Green – who is currently rehabbing a shoulder injury – is hoping to be the next big time import from down under. Green isn’t a flashy ball-handler, but he does a great job creating space for himself with the dribble and he’s a good jump shooter. He’s got outstanding size for the position at about 6-foot-6 and he’s a fundamentally sound player who is one of the top wing defenders in all of high school basketball. He’s got official visits set with North Carolina and Arizona and is likely to choose between those two before the early signing period.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Donovan Williams

The first member of Texas’ 2019 recruiting class, Houston-area product Donovan Williams has been one of the fastest rising and most improved shooting guards in the country. He checks in at No. 10 overall in the 2019 group but has a huge ceiling for improvement. Pushing 6-foot-6 with long arms, Williams is a slender ball-handler who is much more quick and elusive off the dribble than you realize. He finishes shots from all angles, has good touch and uses his length to be a disruptive defender. The future Longhorn isn’t yet a consistent jump shooter from deep, but the mechanics on his shot are good and we would bet that improved strength in a college weight room and repetition is going to turn him into a viable threat from deep.

