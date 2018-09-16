Rivals Rankings Week: Class of 2019 center rankings
The 2019 positional rankings have been updated. After covering the point guards, shooting guards, small forwards and power forwards we finish with the centers and 2019’s No. 1 overall ranked player Vernon Carey Jr.
TOP PLAYER: Vernon Carey Jr.
Ranked as the No. 1 player overall in the class of 2019, skilled big man Vernon Carey Jr. just edges out James Wiseman at the center position. The son of former NFL lineman Vernon Carey, he’s a big and strong kid who can beat opponents in the low post but has the skill to put the ball on the floor and make jumpers all the way out to the three-point line. Carey has proven his game on all levels and will decide between Duke, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State and North Carolina.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Chol Marial and Balsa Koprivica
We’re going to designate a pair of centers to keep an eye on. Both Chol Marial and Balsa Koprivica are former five-star prospects who have time to return to the form that had people going crazy for them early in their high school careers. In the case of Marial, he’s been set back by multiple injuries and he’s been tough to get good viewings of in either high school or grassroots ball play. He’s over 7-feet tall, has tremendous length, can be a high-level shot blocker and he’s got some skill, too. Koprivica is very skilled, he can really shoot the ball and he moves pretty fluidly for a guy his size. Early reports from those who have seen him in the fall are that the light appears to be turning on for him and if he plays with effort and physicality he could shoot back up the rankings.
TEAM TO WATCH: Kentucky
Is there any doubt that John Calipari is going to end up landing an elite-level big man? No. There can’t be. History has told us too much to discount coach Cal and the Wildcats. The question is which guy do they end up with. The Wildcats appear to be making a run at Vernon Carey Jr., and they are in an absolute dogfight for James Wiseman. Over the past few weeks they have come on strong for beastly rebounder Oscar Tshiebwe. Do they get one of those guys? Two? Will they pivot to somebody else unexpected? You never know which direction Kentucky might turn. But you do know that it’s safe to bet they will end up with somebody really good.