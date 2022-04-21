Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2022 position rankings

POINT GUARD

TOP DOG: Nick Smith

Smith slid up to the No. 2 overall spot in the final rankings and retains the title of top point guard based on a six-month trajectory that has seen the Arkansas signee take massive steps forward and wow most scouts that have had the chance to see him in extended action. Smith looked like one of the better players on the floor during practices leading into the McDonald’s All-American Game as well as the Jordan Brand Classic. Multiple NBA front-office members see the explosive guard as a lottery pick next year. *****

NOTEWORTHY: Skyy Clark

Clark ranks sixth among 2022 point guards, and he is one of the more intriguing outliers as a chunk of what he could become depends on how he bounces back from a knee injury that stole his junior season and still has him looking less than 100%. An Illinois signee, Clark has looked a little slow compared with his pre-injury self this season. That said, the strength and scoring ability that helped him make his name are still there in spades. If he returns to pre-ACL levels of explosiveness and quickness, a pro future could be in play. He was originally signed with Kentucky before being granted a release from his letter of intent a few months back.

*****

SHOOTING GUARD

TOP DOG: Cason Wallace

Wallace’s defensive prowess and overall upside give him the edge at the top of the shooting guard rankings. Possibly the best two-way guard in the class, the Kentucky-bound Wallace led one of the top public schools in America in Richardson (Texas) High this season. And while his lockdown defense gets most of the ink, the 6-foot-4 senior is also a three-level scorer that has become better shooting the ball from three-point range. *****

NOTEWORTHY: Keyonte George

There isn’t much to separate Wallace and George, who rank first and second in the two-guard rankings, respectively. In fact, the discussion about who should rank first has long divided the Rivals staff. The strong, sharp-shooting George rebounds well for the position and has a knack for knocking down clutch shots. He gets to his spots relatively well and finishes through contact at the rack. A true three-level scorer, George has been among the most productive players – regardless of position – in the 2022 class and will be ready to contribute from the moment he steps foot on Baylor’s campus.

*****

SMALL FORWARD

TOP DOG: Dariq Whitehead

The No. 1 overall prospect in the class is, of course, the top dog at his position. Whitehead did nothing to deserve coughing up the top spot in the last few months, as the Duke-bound wing has collected a national championship and captured MVP honors at the McDonald’s All-American Game. Whitehead has a college-ready body and impacts games on the glass and through facilitation, in addition to the three-level scoring ability for which he’s best known. *****

NOTEWORTHY: Tyrell Ward

A one-time Xavier commit, Ward is back on the market and remains unsigned in the aftermath of the Musketeers’ recent coaching change. Virginia Tech, Louisville, Georgetown and Maryland have all signaled interest, but things have been quiet on the visit front. The 6-foot-7 Ward is a difference-maker that will help whichever school he chooses from day one, as his length combined with his shooting ability and athleticism make him a legitimate pro prospect.

*****

POWER FORWARD

TOP DOG: Kyle Filipowski

One of the more well-rounded players in the 2022 class, Filipowski truly broke out last year at this time and has continued to impress on most occasions since. The Duke-bound forward is all of 6-foot-10, but he has the footwork and quickness necessary to play on the perimeter on both ends of the floor. He can hurt you in a long list of ways, as he handles the ball well, can shoot it from deep and is impossible to keep off the glass. *****

NOTEWORTHY: Ven-Allen Lubin

Lubin doesn’t have elite measurables like some of the forwards listed above him, but watching the Notre Dame signee play is a joy because of his consistent production. Not many prospects in the country play harder than the 225-pound Lubin, who dives for loose balls, moves quickly laterally and crashes the offensive glass. Pro scouts won’t drool over his frame, but there’s plenty to be said about a guy that simply impacts every game in which he plays. Lubin shines as an interior scorer and has a reliable 12-foot jumper in his bag of tricks.

*****

CENTER

TOP DOG: Dereck Lively

No prospect in the class comes with a higher upside than Lively, who runs the floor effortlessly for a 7-footer and is capable of knocking down open 3-pointers if left unchecked. The Duke signee is an imposing defender that can stay in front of players on the perimeter as well as change shots in the paint, and he will become a menacing rebounder as he adds muscle. His production doesn't always match his potential at this juncture, but the trajectory is encouraging, as Lively seems to be becoming more assertive by the month. *****

NOTEWORTHY: Lee Dort