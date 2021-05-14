Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down final 2021 position rankings

Rivals rankings week rolls forward, as the class of 2021 Rivals150 was finalized and published Thursday. Today, we have a look at news and notes on the final position rankings. FINAL 2021 POSITION RANKINGS: PG | SG | SF | PF | C

POINT GUARD

TOP DOG -- Kennedy Chandler A Tennessee commit, Chandler seized the top spot at point guard after a senior season that saw him shine against a truly national schedule at Kansas’ Sunrise Academy and consistently thrive against other high-level prospects.. Chandler comes with elite quickness and playmaking ability. He can create off the bounce and makes mostly wise decisions with the ball in his hands. *****

PLAYER TO WATCH -- Nolan Hickman A one-time Kentucky commit, Hickman helped his stock dramatically at the Iverson All-Star Classic, where he looked like the most complete point guard in an all-star setting that included a long list of big names. He backed off his pledge to Kentucky on May 2 and now seems like a Gonzaga lean. He’s expected to announce his college decision within the next week. *****

STILL AVAILABLE -- AJ Neal A streaky shooter that can be absolutely lethal when he gets hot from 3-point range, Neal remains on the market to this day. A number of schools are involved in his recruitment. New Mexico seems to be a good bet to be involved until the end, but naming a clear favorite at this juncture is difficult.

*****

SHOOTING GUARD

TOP DOG -- Jaden Hardy The most gifted scorer in the 2021 class, Hardy is a three-level scorer that can create his own shot from anywhere on the floor at any time. What pops off the page about the five-star guard, however, is his range, which goes well beyond the NBA 3-point line. He clearly has a professional future and may elect to skip college to go the G League route. *****

PLAYER TO WATCH -- Tamar Bates Bates is one to watch because of the massive strides he’s taken over the last year and how important he is to the rebuilding project going on at Indiana, the school with which he is signed. The four-star combo guard has decent length and has improved by leaps and bounds on the defensive end, where he never seems to take a possession off. Bates is left-handed but is able to finish with his right hand somewhat consistently. *****

STILL AVAILABLE -- Trey Alexander Alexander, who was committed to Auburn before backing off that pledge in late April, is considering schools such as Western Kentucky, Arkansas, Oklahoma and others. Which way he’s leaning remains a bit unclear because classes are filling up, but a decision is likely coming within the next two weeks.

*****

SMALL FORWARD

TOP DOG -- Caleb Houstan The crown jewel of Michigan’s top-rated class, Houstan had a strong season for Florida’s Montverde Academy and climbed the rankings because of it. His length, quickness and smooth jumper make him a versatile offensive piece that should contribute from day one in Ann Arbor. *****

PLAYER TO WATCH -- Peyton Watson Watson's rapid development has been a pleasure to watch, as the UCLA commit has really come into his own this year. He saw his ranking improve with a strong showing at the Iverson All-Star Classic recently, proving that he belongs among the top prospects at his position. He’s an incredibly versatile defender because of length and athleticism and is starting to add the muscle he'll need to shine at the next level. *****

STILL AVAILABLE -- Kordell Charles The Canadian-born Charles played last season for IMG Academy. He’s narrowed his list to Illinois, Marquette and Tulsa. Where he sits on Illinois’ recruiting board is a bit unclear, so Maquette may be the school to watch here.

*****

POWER FORWARD

TOP DOG -- Paolo Banchero Banchero made a push for the No. 1 overall ranking but ultimately came up short. That said, he remains one of the more complete prospects in the country and will likely have a massive impact on the 20221-22 season as a freshman at Duke. Banchero can play the four or the five at the college level, as he’s a fantastic rebounder that finishes in the post with regularity. He boasts a better-than-average jumper from deep. *****

PLAYER TO WATCH -- Patrick Baldwin Jr Baldwin is an interesting case, as he turned down Duke and a long list of other major programs to play for his father at UW-Milwaukee. Is Baldwin’s commitment enough to reverse his father’s fortunes at the school and lead his dad to his first winning season since taking over the job prior to the 2017-18 season? Watching the hyper-talented Baldwin navigate the Horizon League will make for fun television. THIS WEEK: Baldwin commits to Milwaukee *****

STILL AVAILABLE -- Arthur Kaluma Syracuse, Creighton, Washington and Western Kentucky are in the mix to land Kaluma, who was once committed to UNLV. Kaluma is one of the better defenders in the class and takes pride in his work on that end of the floor. He’s still developing from a scoring standpoint but his defense and wok on the glass make him a high-level prospect.

*****

CENTER

TOP DOG -- Chet Holmgen The No. 1 player in the 2021 class, Holmgren signed with Gonzaga and will provide Mark Few with a 7-foot-1 rim protector who comes with the ball-handling skill and the jumper of a guard. There’s a good chance that Holmgren is a household name in basketball circles early next season. *****

PLAYER TO WATCH -- Efton Reid Reid recently committed to LSU after a wild recruitment that kept everyone guessing. Reid was thought to be a Pittsburgh or Florida State lean for weeks before Will Wade stole his commitment at the 11th hour. He pushed back multiple commitment dates, adding intrigue to his story. Seeing how the Tigers’ last-minute recruiting victory plays out in the year ahead will be fascinating. *****