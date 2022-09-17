NORCORSS, Ga. – The 2022 edition of the Double Trouble Academy event kicked off on Friday night in the Atlanta suburbs. And while most of the action is expected to take place on Saturday or Sunday, check-in night featured a light workout and a spattering of recruiting news from prospects that attended. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand and shares his takeaways from the evening below.

MICHIGAN COMMIT ADDS SIZE, LOOKS FORWARD TO VISIT

Michigan commit Christian Anderson has been committed to the Wolverines since October of last year and the 2024 prospect seems as solid in his pledge as he’s ever been. He’s also looking as tall as he’s ever been, as the four-star point guard has grown since the last time Rivals saw him in person. On Friday, Anderson said he’s shot up to 5-foot-11, and the eye test backed up his claim. Lack of length has always been the major knock on the athletic, sharp-shooting point guard and while he may never wow anybody with elite size, he’s definitely making progress on that front. News of his growth should please UM fans, so should the fact that Anderson will be taking an official visit to Ann Arbor on Sept 21. “Last time I went it was unofficial, so this will be a little different than that,” Anderson said on Friday. “I’m really excited to see everything again. I’m looking forward to seeing the coaches and just getting caught up. We talk mostly about me and my personal life.”

*****

MATTHEW ABLE IS ONE TO WATCH

Class of 2025 guard Matthew Able is currently unranked, but won’t stay that way for long, as the 6-foot-4 sophomore looks every bit a top-150 prospect and will land in the rankings when they expand. On Friday, he showed he’s more size and athleticism, as he showed off a soothing shooting stroke and a tight handle in drills. The Parrish (Fla.) Community High School standout certainly packs the upside of a major prospect and will have the offers to back up that billing if he continues to develop. For now, however, Able holds offers from Jacksonville State and New Mexico State, while ore could be on the way. “I have two offers, but I know SMU and Florida State are talking to my coaches about me,” Able said. “They were at some of my games this summer. I’m supposed to take an unofficial there and I'm looking forward to that. Arquette has been in contact with my coach, too.” Able, who is originally from the Atlanta area but currently resides in Florida, averaged 16 points, four rebounds and six rebounds per game as a freshman last season.

*****

GEORGIA ALREADY IN THE MIX FOR 2026 SHOOTING GUARD

Kayden Allen