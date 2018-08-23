The end of summer International trip has become a valuable tool for college programs looking to get ready for their upcoming season. This year, no trips have been more publicized than Duke 's to Canada or Kentucky 's to the Bahamas and the trips were valuable to each as both programs are looking to integrate several highly-touted freshmen. So, which new player's performance was the most eye-catching? As usual, national basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival Views.

I know that what Zion Williamson did up in Canada was fun to watch and that he will be a headline and highlight all winter long, but I don't know how anybody other than Kentucky's Tyler Herro could be the pick here after he led UK in scoring at 17.3 points per outing while shooting almost 58 percent from the field.

When Herro backed out on home state Wisconsin and ended up picking Kentucky, I liked the choice because I saw a situation where his strengths -- shot-making from deep and mid-range -- fit what looked like it would be an area of need for Kentucky. At least through four games in the Bahamas, the marriage couldn't have looked any better.



As a high schooler, Herro's shooting percentages suffered at times because he had to take some bad shots out of necessity and as a good athlete, he sometimes had to put a lot of energy into getting himself clean looks with great athletes guarding him which led to tired shots. For the Wildcats, he's surrounded with so much talent and athleticism that he didn't have to force much and not surprisingly he looked very efficient.



Also, I don't know if my eyes were deceiving me but Herro also looks like he may have grown another inch or so since the beginning of his senior year of high school. Regardless, his performance was incredibly impressive and if he can perform at even 60 or 70 percent of that level during the regular season, things are looking even better than they already do in Lexington.

I also want to mention a player whose value was increased without him playing a minute. Duke freshman Tre Jones sat with injury and after watching the Blue Devils I can't help but think they will need him badly. R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson are awesome offensive players, but, as fun as they were to watch, I don't think two guys accounting for nearly 60 percent of the shots taken while playing roughly a quarter of the available minutes is going to be good for the long term success of the Blue Devils. A facilitator like Jones could go a long way towards spreading the love around and keeping everybody happy.