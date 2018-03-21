The Sweet 16 tips off Thursday and along with those who were expected to make it, there have been some surprises. With limited opportunities remaining to impress NBA decision makers, which player needs to continue to step up and improve his stock? As usual, national basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival Views. MORE RIVAL VIEWS: Which player has already boosted his stock the most? RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team



BOSSI'S VIEW: DUKE'S TREVON DUVAL

Trevon Duval AP Images

This time a year ago, Duval was preparing for the McDonald's All-American Game and considered to be the top point guard prospect in the class of 2017. I wouldn't have thought it conceivable that he would be in the NCAA Tournament playing for his draft stock because I figured he was well on his way to being a lottery pick after one year in college. But here we are and here Duval is. After a slow start and some real struggles during the season - most notably with his shooting - Duval has been playing much better of late. During the ACC and NCAA tournaments the freshman point guard has averaged 8.3 assists per game, which is up from the 5.3 he averaged per game prior to postseason play. That improved playmaking needs to continue and Duval needs to play well in a Blue Devil run to the Final Four to help his draft stock - assuming he will leave after one year - as much as possible. NBA teams are understanding that they are going to have to work to fix Duval's jump shot so he's not changing any opinions there. But, since a temporary benching Duval has responded as a leader and on-the-floor communicator. He's got a few more games to show growth in those areas, and if he can continue to improve while Duke keeps winning he can really help himself out when it comes time for the NBA Draft.

EVANS' VIEW: TEXAS A&M'S ROBERT WILLIAMS

Robert Williams AP Images