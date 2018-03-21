The Sweet 16 tips off Thursday and along with those who were expected to make it, there have been some surprises. With limited opportunities remaining to impress NBA decision makers, which player needs to continue to step up and improve his stock? As usual, national basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have Rival Views.
MORE RIVAL VIEWS: Which player has already boosted his stock the most?
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team
BOSSI'S VIEW: DUKE'S TREVON DUVAL
This time a year ago, Duval was preparing for the McDonald's All-American Game and considered to be the top point guard prospect in the class of 2017. I wouldn't have thought it conceivable that he would be in the NCAA Tournament playing for his draft stock because I figured he was well on his way to being a lottery pick after one year in college. But here we are and here Duval is.
After a slow start and some real struggles during the season - most notably with his shooting - Duval has been playing much better of late. During the ACC and NCAA tournaments the freshman point guard has averaged 8.3 assists per game, which is up from the 5.3 he averaged per game prior to postseason play. That improved playmaking needs to continue and Duval needs to play well in a Blue Devil run to the Final Four to help his draft stock - assuming he will leave after one year - as much as possible.
NBA teams are understanding that they are going to have to work to fix Duval's jump shot so he's not changing any opinions there. But, since a temporary benching Duval has responded as a leader and on-the-floor communicator. He's got a few more games to show growth in those areas, and if he can continue to improve while Duke keeps winning he can really help himself out when it comes time for the NBA Draft.
EVANS' VIEW: TEXAS A&M'S ROBERT WILLIAMS
Texas A&M is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, but if it wants to reach the Elite Eight then Robert Williams will have to take things up another notch. A top-75 prospect who didn’t enter the college game as heavily coveted as many others, Williams surprised many by returning to Texas A&M last fall. Things didn’t necessarily go as planned, but after making quick work of North Carolina on Sunday, there will be even more on the line for the rebound junkie.
This time last year, Williams was a hot topic as he finished his breakout freshman season by averaging close to 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game, all while showing off a rock granite frame and explosive abilities. Instead of opting for the NBA (and likely getting selected as a lottery pick), he instead chose to better prepare for the next level by improving his ball skills and face-up abilities. Those objectives weren’t met this season.
While his field goal percentage numbers have risen, his foul shooting and scoring have gone down. His motor was never revving as high as it should have been, and Williams was played out of position alongside another interior presence, Tyler Davis. The Louisiana native failed to score in double digits in his final four games of the year. While he will never be known for his scoring, does an NBA franchise really want to use a high draft pick on someone who can only muster five points against Vanderbilt?
After meandering through a rather lackluster season, Williams and his Texas A&M squad have finally found their appropriate footing in March. His stock may never be as high as it was a year ago, but Williams has corralled 25 defensive rebounds in his first two games in the NCAA Tournament, so the light might be coming on for him.
A 6-foot-10 center with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and plenty of athleticism, many will be in the market for a guy such as Williams in June’s draft. Against a Michigan frontline that is rather flimsy outside of Moritz Wagner, Williams has another chance to shine. If he can do so, the Aggies won’t just be in their first ever Elite Eight, but their sophomore star might see his name improve greatly in the eyes of a number of NBA scouts.