The Sweet Sixteen kicks off on Thursday and along with those who were expected to make it, there have been some surprises. So far, many players have elevated their status during their respective Sweet Sixteen runs, but whose stock has risen the most? National basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have both identified freshmen as their stock boosters, but as usual they have Rival Views.

The rapid development of Texas Tech freshman Zhaire Smith from undersized high school post player worth taking a flyer on because of extreme athleticism into legitimate NBA prospect has been one of the most impressive things that I've seen all year. For that, Smith and Red Raiders coach Chris Beard along with everybody else inside the Texas Tech program deserves a lot of praise. Smith was already known in Big 12 circles as a budding star and had started to make his way onto NBA Draft boards, but in the NCAA Tournament, he's kicked it into overdrive.

In particular, Smith's 18-point, nine-rebound and seven-assist performance to help Tech to a tough win over Florida in the round of 32 made me and everybody else take notice. It was known he could defend, it was known he could play above the rim - his 360 alley-oop finish with a one step takeoff was maybe the most athletic play of the first weekend of the tournament - but it's the all-around game he's starting to show that has people drooling about his long-term potential.



I'm not yet saying that Smith needs to throw his name into the 2018 NBA Draft, but were he to do so he would get serious consideration from NBA teams. Most importantly right now is that he's continuing to peak at the exact right time and he's a big reason why Texas Tech has a real chance to knock off Purdue and move ahead to the Elite Eight.