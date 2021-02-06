Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Which 2021 prospect's recruitment is hardest to predict?

Rival Views: Which 2021 prospect's recruitment is hardest to predict?
A healthy chunk of the 2021 class has already either signed or committed, but there are a handful of high-profile prospects left on the board. So while many predict Chet Holmgren will land at Gonzaga and Jaden Hardy will pick the G League route, the fates of others remain less certain. Below, Rivals.com recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy and Dan McDoanld debate which unsigned player’s recruitment is hardest to predict.
CASSIDY'S VIEW: Efton Reid
On top of being a five-star prospect capable of impacting the college game from the moment he arrives on campus, Reid is one of the more interesting prospects to talk to. He’s got a breezy disposition and is always quick with a joke or two. His personality also makes him difficult to read, however, as he’s a master at deflecting questions about his recruitment and which school might lead the way. The fact that he is yet to officially cut his list also helps muddy up the situation.
Michigan is in play here, but the Wolverines have the nation’s top class and may not need to add anyone else. I’d watch Ohio State, Florida State and Virginia here. Kansas and Kentucky could also find themselves involved as things progress. That said, predicting Reid’s landing spot feels still a bit too much like guessing for me to give any solid take.
An official list trimming should be coming soon, but like most things that relate to Reid, the word “soon” feels relatively open to interpretation.
MCDONALD'S VIEW: Patrick Baldwin, Jr.
I’m really intrigued by the decision five-star forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. has to make in the next few months. We’re talking about a prospect who has to choose between the opportunity to play at Duke, North Carolina or any other top college basketball program around the country or staying home for his father, who is the head coach at Milwaukee. It’s been pretty quiet around him lately with him missing the last few months of his season with an ankle injury. I’ve always believed he’ll end up at Duke when all is said and done, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him take the opportunity to play for his dad and bring the spotlight to his program for the year he spends in college.