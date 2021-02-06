Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: Which 2021 prospect's recruitment is hardest to predict?

A healthy chunk of the 2021 class has already either signed or committed, but there are a handful of high-profile prospects left on the board. So while many predict Chet Holmgren will land at Gonzaga and Jaden Hardy will pick the G League route, the fates of others remain less certain. Below, Rivals.com recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy and Dan McDoanld debate which unsigned player’s recruitment is hardest to predict.

On top of being a five-star prospect capable of impacting the college game from the moment he arrives on campus, Reid is one of the more interesting prospects to talk to. He’s got a breezy disposition and is always quick with a joke or two. His personality also makes him difficult to read, however, as he’s a master at deflecting questions about his recruitment and which school might lead the way. The fact that he is yet to officially cut his list also helps muddy up the situation.

Michigan is in play here, but the Wolverines have the nation’s top class and may not need to add anyone else. I’d watch Ohio State, Florida State and Virginia here. Kansas and Kentucky could also find themselves involved as things progress. That said, predicting Reid’s landing spot feels still a bit too much like guessing for me to give any solid take.

An official list trimming should be coming soon, but like most things that relate to Reid, the word “soon” feels relatively open to interpretation.