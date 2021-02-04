Basketball Recruiting - Fact or Fiction: Skyy Clark will be on Kentucky's roster next season

1. Skyy Clark will be on Kentucky's roster next season.

Cassidy's take: FACT. Skyy Clark’s recent decision to shut things down in the middle of his junior season was probably driven by multiple factors. Were the risks that come with playing basketball in a pandemic part of that? Of course. But the decision to opt out of his high school season certainly did nothing to quell the reclassification rumors that continue to build around the five-star. Nothing has obviously been decided just yet, but reading between the lines has me wondering if a reclassification is more of a possibility than some around Clark are suggesting. The Wildcats could certainly use the backcourt help, and Clark is the kind of prospect that could play big minutes from the moment he steps on campus … even if it’s a year earlier than expected. McDonald's take: FICTION. I’ve heard and read the speculation about Clark moving up into the 2021 class to join Kentucky next season like everyone else. However, every time I’ve asked someone close to Clark about this possibility, it’s been shot down pretty quickly. The reason? People in his support system don’t like how the recent trend of prospects moving up a class has worked out for them. As of today, I believe he’ll stay in the 2022 class.

*****

2. Jaden Hardy will play a single minute of college basketball.

Cassidy's take: FICTION. Jaden Hardy favoring the G League route is a bit of an open secret in the basketball world, but UCLA is holding out some sliver hope that the five-star guard will elect to play in college instead. Hardy landing in a Bruins uniform (or that of another college) isn’t totally impossible. Stranger things have happened, sure, but I’d bet a nice dinner that we never get a chance to see Hardy play at the college level. McDonald's take: FICTION. Unfortunately, I’d be really surprised if we ever see Hardy play college basketball. I say that selfishly as a fan, but it’s an understandable move for a prospect with his talent level who can make good money right out of high school while spending all his time on his craft instead of worrying about going to class. I’ve heard most of the schools mentioned in his recruitment haven’t been spending a ton of time recruiting him because of the likelihood he bypasses college for the G League.

*****

3. UCLA will win the Pac-12 regular season.

Mick Cronin (AP Images)