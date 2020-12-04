Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: Thank goodness - basketball is back!

Last week was Thanksgiving, but it took me a week to truly realize how thankful we should all be that we have high-level basketball to entertain us again. Despite a global pandemic that has made 2020 the toughest year in our lifetimes for many people, we’ll have basketball at all levels to enjoy by the end of the month.

High school seasons are underway in most states around the country, with several really good events taking place the last few weeks. College basketball started last Wednesday, and it hasn’t taken long for some great matchups. And in less than three weeks, we’ll have the NBA back (already).

In the high school ranks, I had a chance last week to take in several of the events here in the Atlanta area . My biggest takeaway from the events is that I think there are three five-star prospects that reside in Georgia in the 2022 class. Recent Ohio State commit Bruce Thornton already has that billing and deserves it. Right there with him, Scoot Henderson (more on him below) also already has the five-star label, and he made a case for a potential bump in the next update. And lastly, Malique Ewin could be in line for a huge jump to join them. The 6-foot-10 forward has the size, length and mobility to go along with a really impressive skill level that will make him one of the most highly recruited prospects in the class. The production has started to match the great potential.

Wasatch Academy was one of the schools that traveled to Atlanta for the Hoopsgiving event last weekend. The team's backcourt has one of the more impressive duos in the country. Nolan Hickman, a Kentucky commit, caught my attention in a big way. I like his size, skill level and his decision-making. He’s a versatile player on both ends of the court. His running mate, Richard Isaacs, is a ton of fun to watch, too. He’s a really gifted and shifty floor general that can score at a high level.

R. J. Godfrey, currently ranked No. 134 in the 2022 Rivals150, is another prospect that could be in line for a rankings bump in the next update. The 6-foot-6 small forward - and son of former NFL linebacker Randall Godfrey - had one of the best halves of basketball I’ve seen in a while against a loaded Grayson team last week. He’s a really strong, athletic and versatile forward that can slide his feet on the perimeter but also protect the rim and dominate on the boards. Offensively, he has a “point forward” element to him. If he can consistently shoot it from deep - and he’s getting better - he’ll be a super-highly recruited prospect next cycle. Right now, Ole Miss is his only high-major scholarship offer, but Georgia, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are also involved.

To finish up, I’ve enjoyed this college season so far as much as any I can remember in recent years. It probably has something to do with just being thankful games are going on with all the negativity about teams having to pause activities, but there have been some really fun games. The Illinois-Baylor game was terrific. Watching Baylor’s guards score it is enjoyable but watching the way they lock up defensively is equally impressive. With how quickly Gonzaga has come out of the gates this year, led by Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs, that game on Saturday afternoon against the top two teams in the country should be one for the ages. Lastly, Texas is a really good team. Look for Shaka Smart’s group to compete for the Big 12 title, right there with Baylor, Kansas and that West Virginia team that gave Gonzaga all it could handle on Wednesday night.