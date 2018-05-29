Florida State added Rice transfer Malik Osborne to its incoming class. A 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward that can play in a variety of lineups, Osborne committed to the ACC program over Seton Hall, Northwestern, and Wisconsin, the latter a program he visited prior to his trip to Tallahassee this weekend.

“It was such a family atmosphere there. They showed tremendous interest and love in me. The track record in developing guys and sending guys to the league, it was almost like a no-brainer,” he said. “They just said that could develop me as a player, person and student. They have all of the resources to get me better and they really preached on my development and my potential. I bought in and I just see that they can get me where I wanted to be.”

Osborne will sit out the 2018-2019 season per transfer rules. The Matteson, Ill., native comes to Florida State after starting 27 of the 31 games that he appeared in during his freshman season at Rice.

He averaged over nine points and six rebounds in less than 28 minutes of action, while showing off the added ability to stretch the defense with the perimeter jumper. His most valuable trait comes in his defense and in such a switch heavy system that Leonard Hamilton has become known for at FSU, Osborne should have no issues fitting in.

The second transfer commitment of the spring for the Seminoles, Osborne will join Albany guard David Nichols in Tallahassee, as will 2018 guard Devin Vassell. Florida State received good news last week with an extra year of eligibility granted to Phil Cofer as they will enter the new season with strong chances of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

